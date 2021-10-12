Burton Announces New Snowboard Event Series: The Burton Mystery Series

Burlington, VT (October 12, 2021) – Burton is excited to announce the Burton Mystery Series – a bold new beginning for the legendary Burton US Open and the start of a reimagined future that’s unlike anything else in snowboarding events. Bringing together riders under a shared love for snowboarding, the Burton Mystery Series throws away the rules and focuses on what matters most: creativity, self-expression, and good times – all under a cloak of mystery that’s unique to each event.