Law Enforcement

Miami’s top cop flames out after acrimonious 6-month stint

ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Billed by Miami’s mayor just months ago as the Michael Jordan and Tom Brady of policing, top cop Art Acevedo ended up being “not the right fit” for Miami. The city manager decided this week to suspend Acevedo, with the intention of firing him, after a tumultuous six-month tenure in which the new police chief fired high-ranking officers and accused influential city commissioners of running the city the way Fidel Castro ruled Cuba.

Miami sacks its police chief after controversial six month stint

Miami’s City Council on Thursday fired the police chief after just six months on the job, ending a brief stint marked by controversy. On Monday, the city council had announced Art Acevdeo’s suspension and its intention to replace him. On Thursday, the five members of the municipal commission confirmed his dismissal unanimously, at the end of a hearing at the mayor’s office which Acevedo attended.
