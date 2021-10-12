Miami’s top cop flames out after acrimonious 6-month stint

There’s this one shot in Haddon Hall, a new book of images from the photographer Naomi Harris, that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. It seems unremarkable: just an older gentleman sitting on one of those uncomfortable plastic-banded chairs. It’s sometime in the 1990s. He’s dressed neatly: blue slacks, tasseled loafers, and a cardigan. There’s something funny about his reading material: a newspaper with a mushroom cloud in some desert and “Millenium: Survival Guide 2000” underneath it. It’s sunny because he’s in Miami and that’s sort of the city’s thing. But there are also a lot of signs of decay around the guy: cracks in the sidewalk, scuff marks on the furniture. It has this deep paradise falling apart quality, only the guy, who is at least 80, seems at peace with everything decaying around him. And why wouldn’t he be? “Name one place in America where people on a fixed income could afford to live like that today,” Harris asked me in a recent phone call. I had no answer. Miami was really it. And while Harris says it’s hardly the city she lived in and photographed a quarter of a century ago, to me, there’s no place that has remained so constantly itself.

