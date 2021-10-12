Sinema can address energy inequities, fight climate change
Thousands of Arizonans invest in solar each year to lower their electricity bills and contribute to creating a cleaner, more sustainable community. Congress is currently debating a $3.5 trillion budget bill that, if passed, will drive long-term economic growth and promote sustainability here in the Grand Canyon State and across the country. But as it stands today, it is still missing a critical component that would begin to address disparities in access to the benefits of solar energy and create good paying jobs in Arizona communities.azcapitoltimes.com
