Sinema can address energy inequities, fight climate change

An energy crisis leading to rising demand for fossil fuels is presenting an obstacle to achieving a greener future. David Holt, the president of Consumer Energy Alliance, joined Cheddar to talk about how the pandemic and supply chain constraints are contributing to the squeeze on energy production and discussed how policymakers should approach the challenge. "Sending a good strong signal to the market, making sure we have affordable, reliable energy, while we’re continuing to strive to meet our environmental goals has got to be a three-pronged policy," he said. "We’ve got to be able to do all three of those things at the same time."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO