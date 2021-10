Yesterday, after 38 game wins on Jeopardy!, Matt Amodio was de-throned. But the historic champ wants everyone to know that we don’t need to grieve his loss. On October 11th, Matt Amodio said his final farewell to Mayim Bialik and fans after he gave an incorrect answer during the Final Jeopardy! round. And everyone was devastated to see him leave. It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Jonathan Fisher ended Amodio’s run, but he’s still managed to receive a lot of sad messages on social media. So Amodio posted a Tweet letting us know that everything is ok.

