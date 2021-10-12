Wranitzky: Orchestral Works, Volume 3 – Czech Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra, Marek Štilec

Smart, brassy fun: the Andy Baker Orchestra explore the music of Leo Sowerby — Chicago’s Leo Sowerby (1895-1968) is remembered chiefly as a prolific composer of sacred scores, a Pullitzer-Prize winning composer famous for church cantatas, organ solos and songs. A self-taught prodigy, Sowerby had been including populist elements in his scores for a decade before he was contacted by bandleader Paul Whiteman (who famously commissioned Gershwin’sRhapsody in Blue) in 1924, asking him for a piece of symphonic jazz to perform in one of his “Revolutionary Concerts”. Sowerby’s 12-minute Synconata is a blast, and unlike anything you’ll hear this year. The jazz influences are mostly textural, with brilliant writing for reeds and brass. At least one contemporary critic thought it better than Rhapsody in Blue, and it’s good to know that Gershwin and Sowerby were friends, Sowerby revealing that Gershwin had taught him to drink martinis. Much of it sounds like a silent film score, the disparate sections neatly knitted together. Even more cinematic is the Tramping Tune, heard here in a version for solo piano and strings, a tribute to Sowerby’s mentor and teacher Percy Grainger.

