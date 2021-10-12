CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wranitzky: Orchestral Works, Volume 3 – Czech Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra, Marek Štilec

wfmt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Wranitzky moved to Vienna from his native Moravia at the age of 20, mixing with the likes of Haydn and Mozart. As the most important symphonist in Vienna in the late 1790s, his style influenced the early symphonies of Beethoven. The Symphony in D major, La Chasse, reflects the popularity of hunting music and is heard here for the first time in its expanded version. The overtures to Mitgefühl and Die gute Mutter represent Wranitzky’s skill as a composer for the theater, as does the masterfully scored Symphony in C major in which the composer repurposes some incidental and ballet music.

www.wfmt.com

mixmag.net

Björk to play four orchestral concerts in Iceland

Björk is to broadcast four orchestral concerts at Harpa Concert Hall, Reykjavik. She will be performing on October 11, 24 and 31, and November 15. The show has had to be rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was originally set to take place over August 2020. The...
MUSIC
Petoskey News-Review

Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra to perform 'Postcard from Vienna'

PETOSKEY — Vienna, Austria – the City of Music. Franz Schubert was born there, just like Johann Strauss I and II. Beethoven and Mozart came to live and work in Austria, as did other giants of classical music. Composers such as Joseph Haydn, Franz Liszt, Johannes Brahms, Antonio Salieri and a host of others were all drawn to Vienna’s storied quality of life, Baroque architecture, and old-world charm.
PETOSKEY, MI
broadstreetreview.com

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia presents Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony

The pandemic interrupted many celebrations, public and private. In the classical music world, no one suffered in this manner quite like Beethoven, whose 250th anniversary came and went without the proper planned feting. The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, like many ensembles, seems intent on making up for lost time; the opening program of its return season played like a belated birthday present.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sfcv.org

LA Chamber Orchestra Mixes It Up

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra is keeping the music in-house this season. The ensemble’s 2021–2022 schedule gets underway next month, and the programming is more varied than ever: 13 concerts, a mix of orchestra, chamber, and new music, at seven venues around L.A. But rather than relying on a slate of guest artists to make the season happen, LACO is tapping into its own talent, with the group’s musicians taking a leading role for these first regular performances back from the pandemic.
MUSIC
wfmt.com

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – Dover Quartet

The Dover Quartet, “the young American string quartet of the moment” (The New Yorker), unveils the second installment in its critically acclaimed Beethoven quartet cycle on Cedille Records. The three-album set of the “Middle Quartets” includes the three Op. 59 “Razumovsky” Quartets, infused with Russian folk tunes; the graceful “Harp,” Op. 74, named for its plucked string figures; and the intense Op. 95 “Serioso,” a forward-looking experiment that Beethoven originally intended “for a small circle of connoisseurs.”
MUSIC
yourislandnews.com

Orchestral return

Beaufort Symphony Orchestra gets off to big Beethoven start in 2021. The Beaufort Symphony Orchestra, along with guest pianist Susan Merdinger, turned in an incredible performance to kick off the 2021- 2022 concert series Sunday night at Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Lady’s Island. The performance, originally scheduled as last...
BEAUFORT, SC
theartsdesk.com

Classical CDs: Rediscovered orchestral jazz, natural trumpets and non-seasonal chamber music

Smart, brassy fun: the Andy Baker Orchestra explore the music of Leo Sowerby — Chicago’s Leo Sowerby (1895-1968) is remembered chiefly as a prolific composer of sacred scores, a Pullitzer-Prize winning composer famous for church cantatas, organ solos and songs. A self-taught prodigy, Sowerby had been including populist elements in his scores for a decade before he was contacted by bandleader Paul Whiteman (who famously commissioned Gershwin’sRhapsody in Blue) in 1924, asking him for a piece of symphonic jazz to perform in one of his “Revolutionary Concerts”. Sowerby’s 12-minute Synconata is a blast, and unlike anything you’ll hear this year. The jazz influences are mostly textural, with brilliant writing for reeds and brass. At least one contemporary critic thought it better than Rhapsody in Blue, and it’s good to know that Gershwin and Sowerby were friends, Sowerby revealing that Gershwin had taught him to drink martinis. Much of it sounds like a silent film score, the disparate sections neatly knitted together. Even more cinematic is the Tramping Tune, heard here in a version for solo piano and strings, a tribute to Sowerby’s mentor and teacher Percy Grainger.
MUSIC
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra returns to live, in-person performances

The Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra is returning to live, in-person performances with a new home venue and an old “friend” — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Solisti will present “Mozartiana,” an all-Mozart concert and the orchestra's first performance since the pandemic, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. A $15 donation is requested at the door. For more information call 386-562-5423 or go online at daytonasolisti.com.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
wskg.org

A Tour-de-force for Violin with the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra

Cayuga Chamber Orchestra concertmaster Christina Bouey is the soloist in this weekend’s concert at Ford Hall on the Ithaca College campus. She speaks with us about her deep love for Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, and the story behind the composition of the concerto. The overture to the comic opera The Bartered Bride by Bedřich Smetana and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 are also on the program.
CAYUGA, NY
coloradoboulevard.net

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Launches 2021-2022 Season

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra returns to the stage, launching the 2021-22 Season with two celebrated masterworks on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Music Director Jaime Martín leads acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Kahane, LACO’s Conductor Laureate, on Mozart’s enchanting Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat major, noted for its colorful interplay between piano and woodwinds. Martín also conducts Beethoven’s deeply emotional Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, Eroica, considered among the composer’s greatest works. The concert, which marks the Orchestra’s full return to the concert hall since the global pandemic shuttered live performances more than a year and a half ago, is the first of 13 orchestral, chamber and new music programs offered this season by LACO.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Badger Herald

Sphinx Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra performs invigorating program, features BIPOC compositions

Last Thursday, one of the nation’s most talented and diverse professional chamber orchestras, Sphinx Virtuosi, graced the staged at Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall. The performance signified a relieving sense of normalcy. Not only did it observe the welcoming of patrons back to their seats for the first time since March of 2020 — officially kicking off the Wisconsin Union Theater’s 2021-2022 concert series (102 in the program’s history) — it doubly functioned as Sphinx Virtuosi’s return to playing in front of a live, in-person audience for the first time in over 18 months.
MUSIC
NWI.com

New season: Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the stage

An eclectic program of American music will be on the setlist for Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's (IPO) debut of its 44th season. The show "All American" opening night will be presented Saturday at Ozinga Chapel in Palos Heights. Various works by Copland, Ewazen and Price will be on the agenda. Dancers from The Joffrey Academy will also perform a world premiere work by Yoshihisa Arai of The Joffrey Ballet.
PERFORMING ARTS
chicagoclassicalreview.com

Illinois Philharmonic opens season with an American triptych

As live music with live audiences returns to local stages, most attention inevitably centers on the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Lyric Opera. But a plethora of worthy suburban ensembles are also reopening their concerts to in-person audiences this month, including the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, which launched its season Saturday night in Palos Heights.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Mountain Democrat

Québec chamber orchestra comes to Grass Valley

InConcert Sierra will present one of the top chamber orchestras in the world, Les Violons du Roy, conducted by Jonathan Cohen and featuring renowned mandolinist Avi Avital at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. This concert will be the exciting opening of InConcert Sierra’s 2021-22 Third Sunday Chamber Series and 75th...
MUSIC
gearjunkies.com

Native instruments releases Sequis in collaboration with Orchestral tools

Native Instruments today released SEQUIS, the latest addition to their range of KONTAKT-based instruments, created with Orchestral Tools. An instrument that will appeal to music producers and media composers alike, SEQUIS is the follow up to ARKHIS — NI’s hugely successful instrument for cutting-edge cinematic underscoring. Both instruments were developed in partnership with Orchestral Tools — the legendary Berlin-based instrument design studio famed for their blockbuster sounds.
MUSIC
kuaf.com

The Orchestra, Redefined

The Berlin-based composer Ari Benjamin Meyers has joined forces with Anthony Tidd, a well known jazz bassist and composer in Philadelphia who among many other endeavors is the Creative Music Program Director at the Kimmel Center for The Performing Arts. Together, they are seeking to redefine what an orchestra might...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lanereport.com

Bourbon Series joins Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s for 2021-2022

MT VERON, Ind. — A new Bourbon Series joins the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2021- 2022 season with its first event held on October 21 at 7:00 PM. The event includes an EPO chamber orchestra performance and bourbon tasting at the Dusty Barn Distillery, located at 6861 Carson School Road in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN

