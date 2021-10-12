CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Buehler will start on short rest for Dodgers in elimination game against Giants

By Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times, Jorge Castillo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — With their season on the line, the Dodgers will have Walker Buehler start Tuesday on short rest in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants. Buehler, the Dodgers’ Game 1 starter Friday, has never started a game on three days’ rest...

foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Walker Buehler
Anthony Desclafani
Julio Urías
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Looking To Use Wild Card Game For Momentum In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers survived the single-elimination Wild Card Game and now meet the San Francisco Giants in a highly-anticipated National League Division Series showdown. It begins Friday night with Walker Buehler taking the mound opposite Logan Webb for Game 1 at Oracle Park. Buehler is back on the Dodgers' postseason roster after unsurprisingly being left off for the Wild Card matchup due to effectively being unavailable because he started on the last day of the regular season.
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

Live NLDS updates: SF Giants can eliminate Dodgers in Game 4

GAME ESSENTIALS: Giants (107-55 regular season) vs. Dodgers (106-56) at Dodger Stadium, 6:07 p.m. PT. TV: TBS; Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Ron Darling (color commentary), Lauren Shehadi (on-field reporter). RADIO: KNBR 104.5 FM/680 AM (English), KSFN 1510 AM (Spanish) PITCHERS: Anthony DeSclafani (13-7 regular season, 3.17 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (16-4,...
MLB
True Blue LA

Walker Buehler proved he was the right choice for Game 4, as Dodgers even NLDS

Walker Buehler didn’t earn the win in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, but he did all he could to keep the Dodgers’ season alive. He wasn’t alone in the 7-2 win over the Giants on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, but Buehler justified the Dodgers’ decision to pitch him on three days rest.
MLB
Whittier Daily News

Alexander: Dodgers’ Walker Buehler takes the ball and delivers

LOS ANGELES — It was evident in Walker Buehler not long after he wedged his way into the Dodgers’ starting rotation in 2018. He might be young, but he’s strong-willed and he does not scare. “That’s why aces are aces,” Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday afternoon. “They don’t run from...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB

