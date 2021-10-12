Police: 1 of 3 shot at Kansas City bowling alley has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the three people who were injured earlier this month in a late-night shooting at a Kansas City bowling alley has died, police said. Avery Williams, 21, who had been on life support following the shooting, has been declared dead, police said in a news release Tuesday. Williams, another man and a woman were all shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 outside Ward Parkway Lanes.