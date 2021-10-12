Freeze Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Lower Yampa River Basin; San Juan River Basin FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.