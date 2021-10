(Clearwater MN-) A Clearwater man was killed when he was trapped underneath his own pickup that had been rear-ended in the fog Monday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 56-year-old Donald Zwilling was driving his pickup northbound on County Road 45, about 3 miles west of Clearwater, when he struck a deer. Zwilling got out of the vehicle and was inspecting the damage when another northbound pickup struck Zwilling's truck, knocking it onto Zwilling and killing him. The second pickup, driven by 37-year-old Jay Kangas of Kimball ended up on it's side, and Kangas suffered minor injuries. A Stearns County Deputy came upon the crash scene around 6:30 a.m.

CLEARWATER, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO