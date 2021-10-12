CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, ND

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western and much of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Bannon in contempt

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Tuesday to refer former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal charges, teeing up a full House vote Thursday to hold Bannon in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena. The move...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Golden Valley County, ND
County
Emmons County, ND
County
Slope County, ND
County
Ward County, ND
City
Mckenzie, ND
County
Williams County, ND
County
Adams County, ND
City
Mercer, ND
State
North Dakota State
County
Renville County, ND
City
Hettinger, ND
County
Oliver County, ND
County
Burke County, ND
County
Divide County, ND
County
Hettinger County, ND
City
Divide, MT
County
Fallon County, MT
County
Mercer County, ND
County
Stark County, ND
City
Adams, ND
County
Bowman County, ND
County
Mclean County, ND
County
Grant County, ND
City
Bowman, ND
County
Mckenzie County, ND
City
Golden Valley, ND
County
Morton County, ND
County
Burleigh County, ND
County
Mountrail County, ND
County
Sioux County, ND
County
Dunn County, ND
City
Billings, MT
County
Billings County, ND
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy