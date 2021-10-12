Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide, Dunn, Emmons by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western and much of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0