CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Rebuffing Texas governor, American Airlines, Southwest stand by vaccine mandate

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Rebuffing the Texas governor, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday they would comply with U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order to require their employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by a Dec. 8 deadline.

The two Texas-based carriers said the federal mandate superseded an order by Republican Governor Greg Abbott barring here COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers.

Southwest said it “would be expected to comply with the President’s Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor.” American said while it was reviewing Abbott’s executive order, “this does not change anything” for the company.

Both carriers have asked U.S.-based employees to submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 24.

Biden issued his mandate last month as his administration struggled to control the pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Americans. It covers all federal contractors.

While supporters of vaccine mandates see them as necessary to pull the country out of the nearly two-year-old pandemic, critics are calling them unconstitutional and authoritarian.

In his executive order, Abbott said the Biden administration was “bullying” many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions.

In its response, the White House said on Tuesday that Abbott’s order was out of step with businesses in the state. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the governor’s decision was motivated by politics, not science. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)

Comments / 2

Related
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Fort Worth

The fight against Covid-19 vaccine mandate in Texas continues, Southwest Airlines employees protesting the requirement at Dallas headquarters

Dallas, Texas – The fight against the vaccine mandates continues in Texas as many people still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the vaccine at any cost. What differs Texas from majority of states is the fact that Gov. Abbott signed an executive order banning all vaccine mandates in the state meaning that not a single Texas based company can legally require their employees to get the shot.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
CBS New York

FDA, CDC May Approve COVID Vaccine Booster Shots For More Americans This Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDA and CDC may approve COVID vaccine booster shots for millions more Americans this week. It would apply to those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday. “It was a good vaccine. It wasn’t a great vaccine,” said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus, referring to Johnson & Johnson’s one-and-done COVID shot. New research suggests it has been less effective than others. Many may soon be looking to mix vaccines for better protection. “The RNA vaccines were significantly better,” Agus said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 200km south east of San Jose.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic hit and left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Mandates#Texas Governor#Republican#Americans#The White House
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Portland legalized rioting, and you'll never guess what happened next

As the city of Portland has seen frequent violent riots, Oregon state legislators have identified a solution: Let them riot. That solution was put into practice in the city recently as police officers stood by and watched rioters cause more than $500,000 worth of damages to banks, stores, coffee shops, and government buildings. Police officers weren’t caught off guard either. The riot was organized by the mother of an “Antifa anarchist” who had been struck and killed by a car in 2019. She proudly declared on Twitter that it would be a “night of rage and anger” and “not a peaceful event.”
OREGON STATE
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Ted Cruz Introduces Bill To Send Migrants To Cambridge, Martha’s Vineyard And Nantucket

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation that would establish new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds like California and the Northeast, including locations like Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to process illegal border crossings. The Republican senator said Texas border communities are struggling to deal with a “massive influx of illegal immigrants.” “That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy