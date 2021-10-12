What to do when your iPhone won't turn off

Not all sorts in Excel are alphabetical. Sometimes, you need to sort by an irregular set of terms, and when that happens, you need to create a custom sort. Here's how. Sorting is easy in Excel; you literally click an option and Excel does the rest. Occasionally, if Excel's not certain how many columns to include in the sort, it will ask, but other than that, sorting is one of the simplest tasks you'll perform in Excel. I'm talking about ascending and descending sorts, which won't always be adequate. For instance, what if you want to sort by the days of the week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and so on? A simple sort won't get the job done. That's why Excel includes a custom sort feature. You can create a unique sort order, such as the days of the week. This article will show you how to create a custom sort when you have an irregular sort order.

