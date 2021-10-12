MLB umpire Ted Barrett had an absolutely atrocious night calling the Giants-Dodgers Game 3

So much was unusual about Monday’s National League Division Series Game 3 between the Dodgers and Giants. It was the first time the Dodgers had lost 1-0 at home in two years, and the teams had to deal with swirling winds in Los Angeles that were more reminiscent of the Giants’ Candlestick Park days than anything you’d see in Southern California.

It also didn’t help that the home plate umpire had one of the worst nights you’ll ever see in a postseason game.

Umpire Ted Barrett’s strike zone was all over the place on Monday night. He basically made his own case for MLB to institute an automated strike zone.

It was bad. So bad.

According to Umpire Scorecards, Barrett inaccurately called 16 (SIXTEEN!!) taken pitches, missing on 12 percent of his calls. His established strike zone looked more like a funky octagon than, you know, a true, rectangular strike zone.

His misses weren’t even close. He called a pitch that missed the plate by nearly five inches a strike.

And this was an easy outcome to predict, considering that Barrett was among the worst umpires behind the plate all season.

Fans had every reason to rip that performance. It all could have been avoided by robot umps — this isn’t difficult, MLB.

At the very least, Barrett shouldn’t get to work another postseason game behind the plate. It would be a disservice to everyone involved to let that happen.