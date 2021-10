The UCF women’s volleyball team picked up its eighth away game win against the University of South Florida Bulls in Tampa Wednesday. The Knights' 3-0 victory against the Bulls also marked the fifth official War on I-4 win for the Knights. The team is now 6-0 against all in-state rivals this season. Knights Head Coach Todd Dagenais said he was happy with the win, but he was even more excited to see how his players reacted to the victory.

