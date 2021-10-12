CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do Birds Know When to Migrate?

By The Editors
almanac.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do birds know how to migrate? Do they have a sixth sense? Even for us humans, it’s hard to put a finger on how we know when the seasons are changing, even when the temperatures still feel like summer. Like a Moon one night past the full, there’s a sliver...

www.almanac.com

thepostnewspaper.net

Birds Fly Through State in Fall Migration

Migration is one of the great wonders of the bird world. Despite all of the studies being done and all of the knowledge we have already gained, there is still much that we don’t know about this phenomenon. Perhaps the greatest mystery is how young birds who hatched over the...
APG of Wisconsin

Birds' mid-migration season is underway

Mid-migration season has arrived, bringing sparrows, waterfowl, and other hardy species as warm weather birds continue to depart. Look for white-throated, white-crowned, Lincoln's, song, swamp, fox, chipping, and savannah sparrows, among others. Harris's sparrows are showing better than average, and Nelson's sparrows are being seen at wet weedy fields in portions of southern Wisconsin. Like it or not, dark-eyed juncos have arrived in force too, especially up north.
The Jewish Press

Bird Migration in Full Force in Israel

Bird migration is a zoological phenomenon, occurring mainly in the transition seasons, when many bird species migrate, as winter approaches, from their nesting sites to winter dormitories in warmer areas, and return, as summer approaches, to their nesting sites. Most of the migratory birds from Europe pass through Israel and...
Canyon News

Red Berries For Color And Migrating Birds

UNITED STATES—Red berries that ripen through autumn and into winter are becoming prominent. They are too brightly colorful and profuse to hide. Those that do not attract too much attention from wildlife may linger after floral color fades. Some may last longer than the earliest fall color. Otherwise, if wildlife consumes all of the red berries, that is what they are there for.
defenders.org

Taking Flight: It’s Migration Time for These Special Birds

There are more than 900 species of birds found in North America north of Mexico, with more than 650 species occurring regularly and more than half of those are migratory. Birds migrate for two primary resources: food and nesting locations. Right now, approximately 192 million birds are making their way south for the non-breeding season.
The Jewish Press

KKL-JNF 500 Million-Bird Migration Season Officially On at Hula Lake

With the spotting of close to 11,000 cranes in the Hula Valley reed bed, their annual migration can officially be considered to be underway. The Hula Valley’s reed bed, in Northern Israel, is a critical stopping point and one of the only regional centers of its kind for these birds as they make their way to Africa for the winter season.
Victoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Mysteries surround bird migration

Migration is one of the great wonders of the bird world. Despite all of the studies being done and all of the knowledge we have already gained, there is still much that we don’t know about this phenomenon. Perhaps the greatest mystery is how young birds who hatched over the...
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Birding: Migration Rarity Roundup

After a poor start, fall bird migration has seen many surprises, not least in the locations where many rare birds have been showing up. Traditionally, birders have put much of their efforts in locating migrants along our local creeks, but even those few that have water have lately seen a paucity of birds. No, the birding hot spots have been parking lots!
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Geological Survey Finds Wildfire Smoke Disrupts Bird Migration in the West

Study Indicates Smoke May Pose Growing Risk to Migratory Birds. October 16, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Early fall wildfires in the western states and the smoke they generate pose a risk to birds migrating in the Pacific Flyway, according to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey. GPS data from the 2020 wildfire season indicate that at least some migratory birds may take longer and use more energy to avoid wildfire smoke.
NHPR

Outside/In[box]: Is Wildfire Smoke Impacting Bird Migration?

Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Rebecca, from the Bay Area of California. "I’m sitting out here and watching the geese fly overhead and it made me wonder - does the heavy smoke from all these...
Columbus Dispatch

Nature: Inniswood Metro Gardens a haven for migrating birds

Back in early September, photographer Dan Mosher brought to light an interesting avian phenomenon at Inniswood Metro Gardens in Westerville. The 123-acre park is a floral oasis. While many nonnative plants are cultivated, the park is also a haven for native flora. Plantings include species indigenous to eastern North America,...
Earth & Sky

Which bird migrates the farthest?

The Arctic tern, an elegant white seabird, migrates farther than any other bird. It travels from pole to pole. It breeds on the shores of the Arctic Ocean in the Northern Hemisphere’s summer. Then it heads to the Southern Hemisphere to continue its life of endless summertime. This bird also sees more daylight than any other.
buckrail.com

What to know about animal migration in Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. — For animals in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, fall is a critical time as they begin their migration from their summer range into their winter habitat. “Fall is a really important time of year; ungulates (hoofed mammals) are primarily migratory in this ecosystem,” said Josh Metten, a naturalist with Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures. “For the most part, they have to move from their summer range to winter range because the places they summer become too deep with snow for them to survive. This is especially true in the Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Jackson Hole area.”
saportareport.com

Making Atlanta Safer for Migrating Birds

Bird migration is one of the most amazing feats in the natural world. Each fall and spring, billions of birds take to the skies, avoiding predators, and dodging turbulent weather as they travel between breeding grounds in the north and wintering grounds in the Caribbean or Central and South America. Some of these migration routes are epic, like the Red Knot that travels more than 9,300 miles one-way each fall and spring, pausing along Georgia’s coast to refuel. Or, the tiny Ruby-throated Hummingbird, weighing about the same as a penny, that spends summers in Georgia and then, in a stunning migratory feat, crosses the Gulf of Mexico, a 500-mile trip, in a single 18- to 22-hour flight!
marthastewart.com

Why Do Birds Bob Their Heads?

Perhaps you've purposely set up your own window perch to watch the wild birds that flock to it throughout the day or you keep your own caged birds at home. Either way, backyard birders and pet bird owners alike notice all sorts of traits that these winged creatures possess—from the differences between male and female birds to how they flutter their wings and peck for their food. One behavior that's common in almost all birds is head-bobbing. While it's amusing to watch a bird bob their head back and forth, there's science behind it.
High Country News

Wildfire smoke pushes migrating birds hundreds of miles out of their way

‘I was glued to my computer for days, trying to figure out what these birds were doing, because it was so clearly, obviously, not normal.’. Four radio-collared Tule geese left their summer breeding grounds near Alaska’s Cook Inlet in the fall of 2020 to head south for the winter. The migration typically takes about four days: The birds fly over the Gulf of Alaska, stay about 100 miles offshore from Canada and skirt Vancouver Island. They stop briefly to float and rest on the Pacific Ocean a handful of times and then gather en masse at Summer Lake in central Oregon before making the final push to California’s Sacramento Valley. Last summer, however, the migrating birds encountered dense wildfire smoke off the coast of British Columbia and over Washington — and that’s when their behavior got weird.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

The Arctic Could Be Turning Into an 'Ecological Trap' For Migrating Animals

The Arctic may no longer be the refuge it once was for migrating animals. Scientists now fear that climate change and environmental degradation have turned the yearly journey of numerous species, including birds, butterflies and ungulates, into an ecological trap. Upon reaching their destination, many animals are likely starving, being hunted or dying of disease at much higher rates than before. "These findings are alarming," says evolutionary ecologist Vojtěch Kubelka from the University of Bath in the UK. "We have lived with the notion that northern breeding grounds represent safe harbors for migratory animals." But that assumption is probably outdated. Human activity has likely undermined the...
WILDLIFE
Radio Iowa

Thousands of migrating birds provide unique fall show

One of the sure signs of fall, Iowans are seeing huge congregations of birds filling the morning and evening skies, giant clouds of feathered creatures that often take several minutes to pass. Steve Dinsmore, a central Iowa ornithologist, and bird watcher, says it’s typical during this time of the year...
ANIMALS
tribecatrib.com

Deathtraps for Migrating Birds: Study Shows Toll from Downtown Buildings

Left: Melissa Breyer, a volunteer monitor for the Audubon Society's Project Safe Flight program, photographed this black-throated green warbler, which had crashed into 3 World Trade Center last month. Right: 3 and 4 World Trade Center, two buildings that the Audubon Society cites as especially hazardous to migrating birds. Photos: Melissa Breyer (bird); Carl Glassman/Tribeca Trib (buildings)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

