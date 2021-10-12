Mass Effect Legendary Edition Part 3: Mass Effect 3 Review

The Caligula Effect 2 is quite an intriguing game. While I never tried the first game, the second provides an interesting story in an often bizarre yet charming world. The game’s story takes place sometime after the first game and begins when you, the silent protagonist, meets Regret, a virtual doll who offers you a better life through Redo, her accurately named virtual utopia. However, after accepting and entering this world, your seemingly perfect high school life is then interrupted when yet another virtual doll named χ forces her way into your life and opens your eyes to the realities of Redo. It is then up to you, along with other friends seeking to leave / destroy to this fake world, to fight your way out against many of Regret’s musician colleagues, each vastly different and stronger from the last.
Comments / 0