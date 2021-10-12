Mass Effect Legendary Edition Part 3: Mass Effect 3 Review

There may be a small chink of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as the country (if not the world) starts to reopen. Foolishly? Perhaps. But either way, what does that mean for the Jackbox series? Over the last year and a half I’ve played a ton of Party Pack games with friends remotely, which made enforced isolation a teeny bit more bearable. And now here we are: the eighth entry, delivered as punctually as ever, with five more games to plough through with friends. The caveat here is that while there aren’t really any stinkers, none of them are truly outstanding. Even so, the developer has honed its craft to the point where even rehashes feel relatively fresh. Only one person needs to own the pack — if you can’t gather a crowd in your living room, a web browser and a video call to your mates will let up to ten of you (plus more in the audience) participate using just your smartphone. Let’s dive into the games!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO