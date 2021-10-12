CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Squid Game” review: A harrowing reminder of what capitalism can become

By Camryn Collier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever deep emotions rise in your chest, it sometimes feels like you’re reverting to childhood. Helpless, alone, scared and uncontrollable, these feelings revert us to our primitive roots, our natural lives before we knew how to be independent and take care of ourselves. Somehow, the South Korean dystopian smash hit “Squid Game,” keeps its audience in that primitive mind space. With gore, children’s games, masterminds and an unconscious sense of reality, this show is worth the watch.

