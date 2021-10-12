CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

RESTAURANT TEK: REDUCE LABOR COSTS WITH UCAAS

By Editorial Policy
QSR Web
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHALLENGE: OPTIMIZE LABOR COSTS & MAXIMIZE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. In a traditional restaurant setting, more employees meant more coverage. And, if you hired the right people and trained them well, this should lead to a better overall customer experience. However, labor is expensive. Really expensive. And, with the minimum wage hikes getting national momentum, labor isn’t getting any cheaper any time soon. So how do restaurant owners and managers balance labor costs with customer experience in mind? You guessed it. Technology. In the case of this resource, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

www.qsrweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chili’s is raising prices to combat rising labor, food costs

Chili’s and Maggiano’s parent Brinker International is raising prices by 3% to 3.5% to combat the one-two punch of higher labor and food costs. The owner of more than 1,600 casual-dining restaurants will institute the hikes for fiscal year 2022 in hopes of improving operating margins that fell by more than a percentage point in the first quarter. It joins many other restaurant companies that are responding to higher costs with higher prices as consumer demand remains strong.
RESTAURANTS
Denver Business Journal

Denver restaurant labor woes remain despite unemployment benefits' end

Restaurateurs had hoped to be able to staff up after the extra $300 weekly payments ended on Sept. 4. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close March 7, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tek#Labor Costs#Food Drink#Unified Communications
San Francisco Examiner

SF restaurants face product shortages and skyrocketing costs

Imagine sitting down for dinner at a restaurant and being told you’ll need to eat your soup with a fork, drink your wine out of a water glass or pay a couple extra bucks for your favorite burger. What might seem like a one-off gaffe to some guests is actually...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPMI

Mobile, Baldwin Co. restaurants deal with lingering labor, supply impacts

MOBILE, BALDWIN COUNTIES (WPMI) — The number of new COVID cases and hospitalizations may be trending down, but the pandemic's impact is still lingering on local businesses. For restaurant owners, the challenges of staffing shortages and supply problems continue with no clear end in sight. "You're just really having to...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Norfolk Daily News

Nebraska restaurants struggle with labor shortage, higher costs

(The Center Square) – The labor market in Nebraska is tight, and the restaurant industry in particular is having a difficult time finding enough workers, Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association told The Center Square. "Nebraska's unemployment rate is 2.2%, the lowest in the nation " Olson...
NEBRASKA STATE
t2conline.com

How to Reduce Costs Across Your Business

There’s something deeply satisfying about picking through your accounts and considering where you might be able to save a dollar or two. In your personal life, this might mean canceling subscriptions or avoiding that morning coffee in your local shop. But in the business world, these decisions carry more weight: they’re about contracts and fees that amount to thousands of dollars per year – dollars you could instead be pocketing in profit. In this guide, we’ll take you on a whistle-stop tour of your accounts, showing you where money can be saved across your business.
RETAIL
kjzz.org

AZ restaurants face increased traffic but also a labor shortage

Restaurants in Arizona continue adapting to changes brought on by the pandemic in an effort to increase revenue after a decimating 2020. Falling temperatures, leading to more outdoor dining options, and declining cases of COVID-19 after a third wave this summer have industry representatives hopeful business will increase going into the fourth quarter.
ARIZONA STATE
constructforstl.org

Projecting Labor and Material Costs

From R.F. Meeh Company: As building and construction owners, as well as managers, calculate their budgets for HVAC needs for the upcoming year, two variables are becoming extremely unpredictable. Those two construction elements are labor availability and material costs. We work to negotiate material and equipment pricing continually. The inflationary...
CONSTRUCTION
CNBC

Restaurant wages tick higher but the industry's labor crunch remains intractable

Eating and drinking places saw 29,000 new jobs added in September, according to the Department of Labor's report released Friday. The restaurant industry's unemployment rate of 7.5% is still well above pre-pandemic levels. Higher turnover rates has also hurt the industry's ability to staff restaurants fully. The restaurant industry's unemployment...
RESTAURANTS
WTOV 9

Restaurant recovery 'in reverse,' industry groups warn amid rising costs

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has proven more treacherous than many restaurant owners imagined, and as new obstacles emerge, industry groups say the need for federal assistance is growing more urgent. A National Restaurant Association survey of restaurant operators released last week found most...
RESTAURANTS
John M. Dabbs

Food Trucks and Restaurants Deal With Rising Costs and Food Shortages

You've probably noticed your grocery bill going up over the past year. The same amount of money doesn't go as far at restaurants or at the grocery store these days. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics says the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen 5.3% over the past year (ending August 31, 2021). The largest increases were attributed to the energy sector (25% inflation), with food still coming in at 3.7%. Eating at home continues to be cheaper than eating out, and home food costs have risen only 3.0%, as apposed to a lofty 4.7% increase in eating away from home.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Fast Company

This startup is reinventing CO2 capture to reduce the costs

Direct air capture—technology designed to suck CO2 from the atmosphere—could be a critical tool in fighting climate change. Climate models, including the one used by the IPCC, show decarbonizing society won’t be enough; we’ll also need huge capacity for “negative emissions” to reach climate goals. But at the moment, direct air capture is too expensive to be a valuable tool.
ENVIRONMENT
beaconjournal.com

Ohio restaurants working to overcome labor shortages

Raising Cane's, a Louisiana-based chicken fingers restaurant chain, is expanding into Northeast Ohio at a time when many businesses, large and small, find it hard to fill job openings. Its second Summit County restaurant opened Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls, just months after opening its first local one in Macedonia. Raising...
OHIO STATE
bizjournals

New Philadelphia restaurants are struggling to navigate 'completely insane' labor market

Vexed by persistent hiring challenges, owners of some of the city's newest restaurants are trying different strategies to fill staffing gaps. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy