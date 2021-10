EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Both the corn and soybean harvests are now past the half way point this fall. According to this week’s USDA Crop Progress Report, the soybean harvest advanced 11% last week and is now 60% finished—13% behind last year’s progress by the middle of October. Progress was slowed some last week because of some rain across the Corn Belt. But some states are still ahead of normal—Minnesota farmers have 94% of their beans off, South Dakota is 86% done with Iowa at 70% and Illinois is at 51% finished with beans.

