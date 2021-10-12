CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
England v Hungary Live Commentary, 13/10/21

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article62' Saka enters the action to replace Grealish down the left flank. 62' WIDE! Stones puts his header just wide of the left post. Foden floats a dangerous cross into the box that the defender attacks. He glances a header towards goal, but it drifts wide of the target with Gulacsi beaten.

The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
The Guardian

Met police to increase presence at Wembley for England v Hungary

The Metropolitan police are to increase their presence outside Wembley stadium on Tuesday night in the lead-up to the visit of Hungary. Following the racist abuse directed at England players last month in the World Cup qualifying fixture in Budapest and the shocking unrest at the Euro 2020 final, the Football Association is also putting in place robust procedures to deal with any trouble.
AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
chatsports.com

Betfred – England v Hungary Offer

It’s England v Hungary in World Cup 2022 Qualifying on Tuesday night and Betfred are getting in on the action! Place a £5.00+ PickYourPunt Builder bet on England v Hungary and if it loses, Betfred will give us a £5.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a potential profit of £7.50 and here’s how…
chatsports.com

Watford v Liverpool: Live TV coverage, commentary and highlights

The meeting at Vicarage Road is a 12.30pm BST kick-off and will be shown live by BT Sport in the UK. Global television listings are available here. Two minutes of match action will be available to watch on LFCTV GO from 5.15pm, with extended highlights, a full replay and more from midnight.
BBC

England v Hungary: Crowd trouble early on in Wembley qualifier

Hungary fans fought with police in the opening minutes of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley. Some of their supporters, totalling almost 1,000, booed as England players took the knee before kick-off. The Metropolitan Police said "minor disorder" broke out as they arrested a fan for "a racially...
The Independent

PSG vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain host RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight in Group A in a repeat of the 2019-20 semi-finals. Lionel Messi’s first PSG goal lifted the French club to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their last match in the competition, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side responded in style after dropping points in their opening draw against Club Brugge. Leipzig will be desperate for points after losing their first two matches of Group A although the German side’s slow start to the Bundesliga season continued with a 1-1 draw against Freiburg on Saturday as they stayed eighth. PSG defeated...
chatsports.com

The Splash Zone 10/13/21: Defenders Not Living Up To Standards

The Dolphins offense has been on a struggle bus since the season started, which we expected ups and downs with the unit. We did not expect the Dolphins top unit from last year to be one of the worst in the league. The defense has not had a good start to the year as opposing offense are just picking it apart. Granted they’ve faced the likes of Tom Brady and Josh Allen, who lead two of the top offenses in the league, but couldn’t rattle a rookie QB in week 1 or slow down a hobbled Carson Wentz.
USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
AFP

Who said what in sport this weekend

Who said what in sport this weekend: "Right now the value of those tickets is ridiculously high. So that's all I know, friends asking me for tickets left, right and centre, I refused."
goal.com

How Mamelodi Sundowns could start against Golden Arrows

GOALKEEPER - Denis Onyango. The 2016 Caf Footballer of the Year based in Africa will be hoping to continue his good form in the PSL. Onyango remains the only PSL first-choice goalkeeper, and is yet to concede in the local top-flight league this term. RIGHT-BACK - Khuliso Mudau. The former...
goal.com

Pulisic ‘really suffering’ in Chelsea injury nightmare as Tuchel admits ‘recovery is not happening’ for USMNT star

The American playmaker continues to be troubled by an ankle problem, with further setbacks keeping him stuck on the sidelines. Thomas Tuchel says Christian Pulisic is “really suffering” as his injury nightmare continues at Chelsea, with the Blues boss admitting that “recovery is not happening” for the United States international.
goal.com

Mashemeji Derby: Predicting the Gor Mahia XI to take on AFC Leopards

K'Ogalo will parade a strong squad as they battle their sworn rivals Ingwe in the first meeting of the top-flight at Kasarani Stadium. The 25-year-old custodian should start between the sticks after his impressive display against Al-Ahly Merowe in the Caf Confederation Cup. Frank Odhiambo - Defender. The 18-year-old has...
AFP

England ordered to play game behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final chaos

England must play their next home match in a UEFA competition behind closed doors following disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, European football's governing body ruled on Monday. The showpiece game between England and Italy on July 11 was marred by chaotic scenes as ticketless fans forced their way through security cordons to gain entry to the stadium. In addition to the one-match sanction, UEFA has imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years. The English Football Association (FA) has also been fined 100,000 euros ($116,000) over various issues including "lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium" and the "throwing of objects".
goal.com

Koeman responds to reports of Dani Alves returning to Barcelona

The Blaugrana boss claims the possibility of bringing a former favourite back to Camp Nou has not been discussed by the club. Ronald Koeman has sought to distance Barcelona from speculation suggesting that Dani Alves could be brought back to Camp Nou, with the Dutchman claiming that no discussions regarding a deal have been held.
goal.com

Champions League Tuesday betting tips

Al Hain-Cole has taken a look at Tuesday's Champions League fixtures and picked out four of the best bets, including Haaland to score and PSG to win. Goal has compiled a four-fold accumulator for Tuesday's matchday three action in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig - PSG to...
