Michigan State

Crime Survivors Support ‘Safer Michigan Act’ Bills To Increase Victim Support, Offer Programs To Reduce Crime Cycles

 7 days ago

(CBS DETROIT)– Over 160 local crime survivors signed a letter to the State in support of a bill that would not only protect them but also create rehabilitation programs to help prevent crime in the future.

“I didn’t recognize it as domestic violence abuse I thought I was just married to a man who had anger issues,”said Shari Ware, Founder of the Still Standing Against Domestic Violence organization.

Shari Ware of Detroit says she now knows that the physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband for 10 years was domestic abuse, and she’s now helping other escape that horror.

“I took my pain and turned it into purpose so now I service and help, I will go into the trenches for women who were just like me,” Ware said.

Ware not only helps women through her organization, since 2012 she also works to redeem those responsible, she says over 800 men have gone through her rehabilitation program.

“If we could take their negative thoughts words actions and deeds and also their core beliefs that they have believed in as children then we can take those and turn them into positives,” said Ware.

Ware admits not everyone has a successful outcome, but most do and this is why she supports the Safer Michigan act, a bill recently introduced to Legislation. The bill supports rehabilitation programs for those incarcerated for certain crimes, in hopes of preventing crime cycles.

“At some point they will be getting out and the question is are they going to get out and be the person they were when they left or are they going to get out and be more productive,” said District 1 State Representative Tenisha Yancey.

The Bi-partisan bill also works to protect crime victims by allowing less restrictions on the process of receiving compensation for paid medical or mental work leave. The bill would also provide lease termination protection to victims needing to relocate after being victimized.

Supporters hope the measure can go before the house in the coming weeks.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

