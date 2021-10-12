Maine hospital says it’s curtailing admissions amid staffing woes
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) One of Maine’s biggest hospitals announced it’s halting pediatric, cardiac and trauma admissions amid a staffing shortage. A Central Maine Medical Center spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The message was posted Monday evening but was later taken down. Hospital officials told local legislators days earlier that staffing issues have worsened, the Sun Journal reported.wgan.com
