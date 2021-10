A Cybertruck was recently spotted with mirrors, windshield wipers, and four-wheel steering. The Tesla Cybertruck was revealed in November 2019. In the two years since, we've seen a test mule pop up here and there, but haven't seen an actual production model yet. If you think Ford Bronco delays are bad, the Cybertruck is something else entirely. Now, however, there appears to be an update. Not an official update, but an update nonetheless. An updated Cybertruck prototype—perhaps the Cybertruck prototype—has been spotted testing. It has mirrors, maybe a windshield wiper, and four-wheel steering.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO