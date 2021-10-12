CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DraftKings Sportsbook Football Promos Offer Bonuses and Odds Boosts for NFL Week 6

Cover picture for the articleWeek 6 of the NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday night when the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means there are plenty of DraftKings Sportsbook football promos to take advantage of. New users can get in on one of the best low-cost, high-upside bet offers in the business, while all users can take advantage of a number of other odds boosts and bonuses.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
Field Gulls

Injury update: Darrell Taylor moving extremities, will fly back to Seattle with team

Regardless of the result of Sunday nights game, there was one thing on every viewers’ mind: the condition of Darrell Taylor. With around three minutes left in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, Taylor went down with a head-neck injury that was hard to catch live but appeared serious upon replay. Taylor seemed to have been uncomfortably crushed underneath a Pittsburgh player.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray’s Awesome Thigh Pad Is Going Viral

The Arizona Cardinals are currently leading the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers thanks to yet another big game from quarterback Kyler Murray. The cameras have been on Murray so much that a piece of equipment he’s wearing is going viral. Murray has been seen wearing a thigh pad with...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Says NFL’s Best Team Is Extremely Obvious

According to former New Orleans Saints quarterback turned NBC analyst Drew Brees, there’s one very obvious pick. Brees believes the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the National Football League. The future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t think it’s close, either. “I think the Bills are the best team...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Julio Jones makes incredible catch off helmet of Bills defender

Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones reeled in an incredible catch in the second quarter after the ball bounced off the helmet of a Bills defender. Although Jones was initially ruled out of bounds, replay later confirmed the catch. Jones is in his first season with the Titans after spending the...
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
steelersnow.com

PFF has Steelers Dealing Joe Haden, Eric Ebron in Potential Trade Deadline Moves

The NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away, and Pro Football Focus believes a pair of veteran Steelers could be dealt. PFF’s Brad Spielberger is eyeing cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron as potential trade candidates the Steelers could ship elsewhere. For Haden, Spielberger sees the 12-year...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

Backup quarterback was a major talking point entering the season for the Indianapolis Colts, as Carson Wentz was not 100-percent to start the season, so there was some thought that Jacob Eason might be in the lineup. Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger were the primary backup options for the Colts...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL

