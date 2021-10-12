CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Eternals Producer Reveals Why Heroes Came to Earth

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Eternals is officially a month away from debuting in theaters, and there are a lot of questions still lingering about the upcoming blockbuster. First and foremost is the film's plot, and how it will canonize the ensemble of Eternals and their centuries-spanning lore within the existing canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a visit to the film's set in early 2020, producer Nate Moore shed some light on that storyline, and particularly how the Eternals will have found their way to Earth. As Moore put it, the film is "a big cosmic crazy movie set on Earth over 7,000 years," and will show the Eternals at different points in their lives.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Place in MCU Timeline Revealed

Once upon a different timeline, Eternals was the first movie in Marvel's slate of Phase 4 movies to be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow would hit theaters, then The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would release on Disney+, and then Eternals would go to the movies to advance the timeline on the big screen. Things have changed on the release schedule, several Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios have preceded Eternals, plus Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings went to theaters first. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline for the story of Eternals remains unaffected. During a visit to the set of Eternals in January of 2020, ComicBook.com learned when Eternals is set in the MCU's timeline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Producer Teases Avengers 5 Plans

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios went to San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 to announce its Phase 4 slate. To the surprise of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, there was no Avengers title among the many movies and TV shows. Since that day in July of 2019, the brand has added more titles to its packed line-up which now has release dates going as far out as 2024 and titles planted through 2023. With Eternals being the next film set to release, ComicBook.com visited the set in January of 2019 where producer Nate Moore was asked if Marvel Studios is going to build towards another Avengers film with the coming stories.
TV SHOWS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Eternals character posters showcase the MCU’s new heroes

With less than four weeks to go until Marvel’s Eternals assemble on the big screen, ten new character posters for the superhero adventure have arrived online, giving us a new look at Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Druig (Barry Keoghan). Check them out here, along with new 4DX, Dolby Cinema and IMAX posters…
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lia Mchugh
ComicBook

Eternals Producer Confirms Long-Awaited Superhero Isn't Appearing After All

Dane Whitman is in Eternals, there's no denying that. The character will be played within the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Game of Thrones superstar Kit Harington, and has been a little part of the blockbuster's marketing cycle so far. For fans hoping to see Whitman's alter ego come November, however, it looks like you'll be out of luck. As it turns out, Harington's only playing Whitman, and not Black Knight when he debuts in the Chloe Zhao feature.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals How Many Post-Credits Scenes There Are

Marvel Studios fans should stick around for a while after seeing Eternals. Speaking to Fandango, director Chloé Zhao confirmed that the film has not one but two post-credits scenes and that both are surprising and important. "Yes! Don't just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you," she says. This comes as tickets for the film are now on sale, the first clip from the movie hit the internet, and a featurette teased that movie will dig into the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Eternals’ Will Be One of the Longest Marvel Movies Yet, Chloé Zhao Reveals

When Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s Marvel film “Eternals” hits theaters next month, it’ll stand as one of the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies yet. The “Nomadland” director revealed during an interview with Fandango that “Eternals” is over two and a half hours long, half-jokingly adding, “it could be longer!” She went on to explain that the film follows over 10 characters and spans 7,000 years of time, so there’s a lot of ground to cover.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel's 'Eternals' Reveals a New "Change" Teaser

Marvel Studios has revealed a new clip for Eternals, its latest upcoming film set to debut in less than a month. The 30-second clip features narration from Salma Hayek‘s Ajak beginning with a recap of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame reminding fans of how Thanos erased half of the universe’s population before the Avengers brought everyone back. The following scene includes additional dialogue from Ajak saying: “Humanity once believed we were Gods, with what this planet now faces they will believe again.” The teaser ends with Richard Madden‘s Ikaris shouting “Eternals assemble” and Thena saying “We fight,” referencing past moments from The Avengers films.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#The Eternals#Deviant
epicstream.com

Eternals Producer Reveals Dane Whitman Won't Become Black Knight in the Film

When the cast for Eternals was announced, fans were delighted when they found out that Dane Whitman will be part of the film played by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. In the comics, the character is known for taking the mantle of Black Knight, a warrior who is known for wielding the Ebony Blade. But as it turns out, the character will not be taking the reign just yet.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

No Black Knight Or Ebony Blade In Eternals Confirms Producer

There will be no Black Knight or Ebony Blade in Eternals confirms producer Nate Moore. In an interview with ComicBook.com back during filming, Marvel producer Moore talked about the upcoming Marvel movie. Of course everyone now knows that Kit Harrington is playing Dane Whitman in the movie. If you know your Marvel comics, you also know that Dane Whitman is also the Avengers member Black Knight.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Marvel Producer Explains Which Current Avengers Could Take Down The Eternals

Long before Hulk smashed buildings and Thor wielded a magical hammer, the Eternals arrived on Earth as humanity's first superheroes. In less than a month, we'll not only get a glimpse at their origins but all they've done for the planet with their great and ancient power. So with that revelation looming on the horizon, the people need to know: who among them is the most powerful?
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy