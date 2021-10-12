Eternals Producer Reveals Why Heroes Came to Earth

Marvel Studios fans should stick around for a while after seeing Eternals. Speaking to Fandango, director Chloé Zhao confirmed that the film has not one but two post-credits scenes and that both are surprising and important. "Yes! Don't just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you," she says. This comes as tickets for the film are now on sale, the first clip from the movie hit the internet, and a featurette teased that movie will dig into the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO