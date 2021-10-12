Eternals Producer Reveals Why Heroes Came to Earth
Marvel's Eternals is officially a month away from debuting in theaters, and there are a lot of questions still lingering about the upcoming blockbuster. First and foremost is the film's plot, and how it will canonize the ensemble of Eternals and their centuries-spanning lore within the existing canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a visit to the film's set in early 2020, producer Nate Moore shed some light on that storyline, and particularly how the Eternals will have found their way to Earth. As Moore put it, the film is "a big cosmic crazy movie set on Earth over 7,000 years," and will show the Eternals at different points in their lives.comicbook.com
