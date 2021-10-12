Game-winning kicks and more: Vote for the High School Defensive/ST Player of the Week

The Main Event: No. 1 Highland Springs at No. 6 Patrick Henry. About Highland Springs: It might be disconcerting to see a pair of losses on the record for the area’s No. 1 team, but those defeats were to North Carolina power Chambers (24-13) and West Virginia kingpin Martinsburg (26-25), both perennial state title contenders. Loren Johnson’s Springers are as dangerous as ever, as evidenced by their 52-7 romp over Class 6 power Colonial Forge last week in which Highland Springs forced six turnovers, including two interceptions by star defensive back Braylon Johnson. Look for sophomore quarterback Khristian Martin (46 of 87 for 648 yards and eight TDs through five games) to spread the ball around to Michael Hodge (15 catches, 177 yards), Quanye Veney (15 catches, 182 yards, 3 TDs) Takye Heath (6 catches, 144 yards, 3 TDs) and Co. for a dynamic Highland Springs attack that will stretch the field more than in years past.

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO