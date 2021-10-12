The 1999 Mazda Miata Makes You Feel Like You're Falling in Love All Over Again
In 1989, with the impact of a 100-mph fastball to the jaw, the MX-5 Miata rocked the sports-car world. This wild pitch from Mazda marked the return of the relatively inexpensive, lightweight 2-seat roadster with a manually operated folding top— an MGB for the 1990s whose fuel pump didn’t require periodic whacks with the lug wrench and whose mechanicals leaked nary a drop of lubricant. The Miata was a slap in the face of increasingly costly, difficult-to-in-sure, heavier sports cars such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota Supra, Nissan 300ZX and Mitsubishi 3000GT; and an affront to the more-powerful-is-better school of design.www.roadandtrack.com
Comments / 0