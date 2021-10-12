CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

ESPN’s NHL experts don’t have much faith in Bruins

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnhvU_0cP7uFxv00

The NHL returns to ESPN with Tuesday’s opening night doubleheader. Ahead of that, the network gather its team of NHL analysts -- some old, some new -- for some season predictions.

When it comes to the Bruins, they don’t seem to have much faith. Of their 22 experts, only one is picking the Bruins to win the Atlantic Division this season: longtime coach-turned-studio analyst John Tortorella.

Now, your first thought might be that this makes perfect sense because a bunch of them probably picked the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Wrong. Only seven picked the Lightning to win the division.

The most popular Atlantic pick, somewhat surprisingly, is the Florida Panthers. Ten of the 22 went with the chic choice, signaling that the Panthers have perhaps moved from under-the-radar good to widely acknowledged good. The remaining four votes went to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Unsurprisingly given the division picks, none of the 22 picked the Bruins to win the Cup. The most popular pick there was the Colorado Avalanche with seven votes.

One area where the Bruins got a little more love was in the Norris Trophy predictions. Four of the 22 picked Boston star Charlie McAvoy, giving him the second-most votes behind Colorado’s Cale Makar (11). The four who picked McAvoy were Sean Allen, John Buccigross, Don La Greca and Greg Wyshynski.

Two people (Sachin Chandan and Steve Levy) picked David Pastrnak to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goal-scorer, and one (Sean McDonough) picked Jeremy Swayman to win the Calder Trophy as the rookie of the year.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Bruins: A thought on the B’s projected lines for the 2021-22 NHL season

The beginning of the 2021-22 NHL regular season is upon us. And so, from a New England hockey perspective, that means all is right in the world. The preseason was good(ish) for the B’s and we know the regular Boston Bruins starting lineup will likely mirror the following from Opening Night to Game 7 of the Cup Finals, if they make it that far.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

7 biggest questions facing Bruins as 2021-22 season begins

The 2021-22 NHL season is officially underway. The Bruins open their campaign Saturday night against the Stars at TD Garden. Before they do, here’s a look at the seven biggest questions facing Boston. 1. What does the goaltending split look like?. We know the Bruins are unsurprisingly rolling with Linus...
NHL
Sporting News

How do you watch NHL in 2021-22? ESPN, TNT national broadcast lineup

The 2021-22 NHL season is here and with it comes not only a brand-spanking-new team — hello, Seattle Kraken! — but a new way to watch the fastest game on Earth. At the conclusion of the 2021 season came the end of the NHL's time on the NBC family of networks. But don't worry, hockey fans, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action for the upcoming 82-game slate.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
John Buccigross
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Cale Makar
Person
John Tortorella
Person
Sean Mcdonough
WEEI Sports Radio

Bruins name Jeremy Swayman opening night starter

It seemed like the obvious choice, but now it’s official: Jeremy Swayman will be the Bruins’ opening night starter in goal. Bruce Cassidy made the announcement on Friday that it will be the rookie, and not veteran free-agent signing Linus Ullmark, who gets the start Saturday night at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

Bruins season preview: Vibes, concerns, predictions and more

The Bruins open the 2021-22 season Saturday night against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. To get you ready, WEEI’s Skate Podcast team of Scott McLaughlin, Brian DeFelice and Bridgette Proulx answered some questions about the team and the upcoming season and made some predictions. You can also listen to our season preview podcast here:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nhl Network#The Atlantic Division#Stanley Cup#The Florida Panthers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Colorado Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
Newsday

Mark Messier, ESPN's new NHL analyst, analyzes the Rangers

It was last May when Mark Messier memorably said this of the Rangers on "The Michael Kay Show" radio program:. "In my opinion, if you’re going to win, you got to be able to win in the street and the alley. I particularly would not have built the team that didn’t have answers in this regard."
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

John Tortorella Makes ESPN Debut on the Network's New NHL Studio Show, The Point

Blue Jackets fans worried they'd miss John Tortorella didn't have to wait long to see the coach who led the franchise to its first postseason win. Tortorella, who left Columbus in May, appeared on the debut episode of The Point, ESPN's new NHL studio show, Thursday, offering analysis on the Tampa Bay Lightning, the expansion Seattle Kraken, and other topics.
NHL
sportspromedia.com

ESPN’s NHL broadcast plans include on-ice cameras

Earlier this year, Disney secured a seven-year NHL rights deal for ‘US$400m’ a season. ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC broadcasts to adopt data from SMT tracking system. Disney-owned sports network ESPN has unveiled plans for its National Hockey League (NHL) coverage during the 2021/22 season, including new camera operators stationed on the ice during live matches.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy