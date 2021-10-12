CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Man beaten, pistol-whipped in Bronx robbery; 2 men sought by NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance of a pair of armed suspects wanted in connection to a violent robbery that occurred last week on a Bronx street.

According to officials, at around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, the suspects exited a burgundy vehicle and approached a 33-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk in front of 1070 Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst neighborhood.

Both men then began punching and kicking the victim while demanding his property and displaying a firearm, authorities said.

One suspect struck the victim in the head with the firearm and took his bag containing approximately $100, police said.

The suspects then fled in the red vehicle to parts unknown.

The victim suffered a laceration to the left side of his head and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he was treated and released.

Police describe the suspects are two men in their 20's.

Suspect #1 was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie sweater, black pants with white stripes on the side, and black sneakers.

Suspect #2 was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweater, light blue jeans, black sneakers and seen holding a black firearm on the right hand.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspects obtained during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nyc Health Hospitals#Foxhurst
