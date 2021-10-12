Dorena-Hickman Ferry Returns To Fall Schedule Friday

Hickman, Ky.–The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to move to the fall service schedule starting Friday, October 15, 2021. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will continue make the first run from the Kentucky Landing at 7 a.m., each day. The first run from the Missouri Landing is at 7:30 a.m., each day. The ferry makes runs as-needed through the day based on traffic demand. On the fall schedule, the last run from the Kentucky Landing is at 5:15 p.m., and the last run from the Missouri Landing is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.