New Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Gallery Documents A Trip To An Amish Community

By Ashlie Coon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seventh movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise, Next of Kin is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29th. Following a documentary maker, Margot (Emily Bader), she goes to an Amish community with the hope of learning more about her mother and hopefully even finding her. When Margot and her crew arrive at the secluded community though, strange things begin to happen and it becomes apparent that something sinister is at work.

