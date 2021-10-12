New Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Gallery Documents A Trip To An Amish Community

Paranormal investigations series that are developed across a variety of platforms, the more that these once-outlandish ideas and concepts are paid more attention to, with a variety of new investigation series allowing well-known celebrities to further explore their own interest in the subject matter. Pop singer Kesha is the latest to get in on the craze, having first explored her interest in the supernatural for the Kesha and the Creepies podcast and now working on a new series for discovery+, currently known as "Conjuring Kesha." The new six-episode series is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.

