The reason why so many people enjoy working out is because it offers them a way to stay healthy and improve their life expectancy, something that no one will ever say no to. In addition to this, it also represents change and self-improvement, and these are two mental aspects that are incredibly important to some people. This is why it would have many hard to learn that gyms were closing as a result of the pandemic that caused many industries to struggle and gyms were no exception to this. This resulted in people having to search for alternative ways to get in their exercise that did not involve the gym.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO