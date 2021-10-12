CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) - Federal immigration agents will stop making mass worksite arrest of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday saying the agency would cease such targeted enforcement which has “not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers.”

ABC7 Chicago

Biden immigration authorities to end workplace raids

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is ending the practice of deportation raids on worksites, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a memo on Tuesday. "The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers, was not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country's unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers," Mayorkas wrote in the memo. "These highly visible operations misallocated enforcement resources while chilling, and even serving as a tool of retaliation for, worker cooperation in workplace standards investigations."
Alejandro Mayorkas
Washington Post

Biden administration orders halt to ICE raids at worksites

The Biden administration Tuesday ordered a halt to large-scale immigration arrests at job sites, and said it is planning a new enforcement strategy to more effectively target employers who pay substandard wages and engage in exploitative labor practices. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s memo ordered a review of enforcement policies...
Shore News Network

DHS Stops ‘Mass’ ICE Worksite Raids Of Undocumented Workers, Will Instead Target Employers

The Department of Homeland Security issued a memorandum that will stop “mass” Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids of undocumented workers at job sites and instead target employers, the agency announced Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to prosecute “employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers,” DHS Secretay...
fox4news.com

DHS orders ICE to immediately end mass worksite arrests

WASHINGTON - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued immediate guidance for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop any mass worksite deportation raids, according to a DHS memo sent to ICE Director Tae Johnson on Tuesday. "The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of...
Roll Call Online

DHS to end work site immigration raids, focus on employers

The Biden administration will halt massive worksite immigration raids while it prepares policies offering deportation protection to undocumented immigrants who report their employers for labor abuses, according to an agency memo released Tuesday. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in his memo that immigration agents would no longer conduct immigration...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS will no longer deport illegal immigrants for being in US illegally starting Nov. 29

Effective November 29, being in the United States illegally is no longer sufficient alone to earn deportation, according to new immigration enforcement guidelines released by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. “For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment...
Fox News

Texas Border Patrol agents discover stash houses packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered two stash houses just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies discovered the first stash house at a home on Ligarde Street Thursday afternoon. The individuals were from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
