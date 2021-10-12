Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids
CHICAGO (AP) - Federal immigration agents will stop making mass worksite arrest of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday saying the agency would cease such targeted enforcement which has “not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers.”www.wdio.com
