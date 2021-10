Bossier Parish Community College officials today recognized a gift from a donor that will benefit deserving students in its Division of Business. The WoodmenLife Chapter 54 of Louisiana presented Dr. Rick Bateman, on behalf of the BPCC Foundation, with a gift of $20,000 to increase the impact of its current scholarship endowment in Business, the WoodmenLife Chapter 54 of Louisiana Endowed Scholarship in Business. With the generosity of this gift, the BPCC Foundation will request matching funds of $20,000 from the State of Louisiana Board of Regents Support Fund to permanently endow the new funds. The Board of Regents Support Fund was established in 1986 pursuant to an amendment to the Louisiana Constitution to maintain a source of state dollars for higher education grant opportunities for 2- and 4-year colleges in Louisiana.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO