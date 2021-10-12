Fed Officials Undeterred By Poor September Job Report, Signal Commitment To Taper Plans For November
The U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled that it remains on track to begin tapering off its asset purchase program in November despite a recent poor job report for September. Speaking to the International Institute of Finance on Tuesday, the Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that believes that "the ‘substantial further progress’ standard has more than been met", clearing the way for the beginning of a Fed taper. He suggested that the paring back of the asset purchase program that started in March 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic may conclude in the middle of 2022.www.ibtimes.com
