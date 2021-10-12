CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Officials Undeterred By Poor September Job Report, Signal Commitment To Taper Plans For November

By Nicholas Morgan
The U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled that it remains on track to begin tapering off its asset purchase program in November despite a recent poor job report for September. Speaking to the International Institute of Finance on Tuesday, the Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that believes that "the ‘substantial further progress’ standard has more than been met", clearing the way for the beginning of a Fed taper. He suggested that the paring back of the asset purchase program that started in March 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic may conclude in the middle of 2022.

stockxpo.com

Fed’s Barkin backs tapering plans and expresses concern about inflation

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said Friday he’s on board with reducing the amount of economic help the central bank is providing as concerns grow about inflation. With the Fed indicating that it’s likely to start pulling back on its monthly bond purchases, Barkin said that seems reasonable and...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Mortgage rate projected to top 4% in 2022 as Fed tapering plan nears

The Federal Reserve could begin tapering its purchases of mortgage-backed securities as soon as November, adding momentum to market forces that have been pushing mortgage rates up in recent weeks. The Fed has been careful to telegraph its intentions, in order to avoid surprising investors and sending rates soaring too...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Happens When the Fed Tapers?

What happens when the Fed tapers? That is the billion (or trillion) dollar question. Before we delve into the possible outcome(s) though, we must first understand what tapering means. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to zero in March 2020 to help bolster growth....
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Fed: Tapering In November Seems Like A Done Deal

Inflation is surging and consumers’ inflation expectations are doing the same. The FOMC minutes show that the central bank finally accepted reality. With inflation running hot and another month on the books, I wrote on Sep. 15 that another headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) print of roughly 5.25% to 5.75% should hit the wire when the data is released on Oct. 13. And with the headline CPI increasing by 5.4% year-over-year (YoY) in September, inflation is still running 2.7x the Fed’s annual target.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden will give around 70M retirees a 5.9% boost in Social Security payments in the biggest cost of living adjustment in 39 years - to keep up with rampant inflation under his administration

Millions of retirees will see a significant boost to their Social Security checks next year after the Social Security Administration (SSA) gave its cost of living adjustment (COLA) the most significant boost in nearly 40 years to keep up with rising inflation. Social Security checks will raise 5.9%, about $92...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Fed Says It Could Begin ‘Gradual Tapering Process' by Mid-November

The Federal Reserve could begin reducing the pace of its monthly asset purchases as soon as mid-November, according to minutes from the September meeting,. The summary, released Wednesday, indicated the tapering process could see a monthly reduction of $10 billion in Treasurys and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities. Officials at...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed worried about inflation risk as it firmed up tapering plan

Federal Reserve officials last month worried that disrupted supply chains were raising the risks of more persistent inflation as they firmed up plans to reduce their bond-buying stimulus program next month and conclude it by the middle of next year. Minutes of their Sept. 21-22 Fed meeting, released Wednesday, revealed...
BUSINESS
