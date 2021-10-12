CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JP Morgan Plucks $250M Team from Morgan Stanley

financialadvisoriq.com
 10 days ago

Joseph E. Donnelly and Sean W. Donnelly have joined JP Morgan Wealth Management, bringing with them $250 million in client assets, the firm announced this week. The advisors, who...

financialadvisoriq.com

financialadvisoriq.com

First Republic Lures $250M FA from Merrill

First Republic says it has poached an experienced financial advisor from Merrill Lynch. David Munoz joins First Republic Investment Management in New York as managing director and wealth manager, the company says. He offers wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations, according to First Republic. Munoz...
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

Merrill FAs in San Antonio Bolt for Rockefeller

Rockefeller Capital Management says it has added more Merrill Lynch financial advisors. The latest addition is The Tramontano Group, a team based in San Antonio led by Michael and Quinton Tramontano that also includes wealth advisor Robert Echavarria as well as senior client service associate Roxiane Kerns and Courtney Connolly, according to Rockefeller.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
financialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley CEO on Bitcoin: ‘We’re Respectful’

Morgan Stanley chief executive officer James Gorman has a higher opinion of Bitcoin than his rival JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, according to news reports. “I don’t think crypto is a fad. I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Gorman said on the bank’s third-quarter earnings call with analysts last week, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t know what the value of Bitcoin should or shouldn’t be. But these things aren’t going away, and the blockchain technology supporting it is obviously very real and powerful.”
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Morgan Stanley Gains 2.5% on Strong Q3 Results

Multinational investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley’s (MS) shares jumped 2.5% and closed at $101.01 on Thursday after the company reported excellent financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.98, higher than the $1.66 reported in the third quarter of 2020...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Morgan Stanley securities business 'smashed' earnings

CNBC's Wilfred Frost takes a look at the big bank earnings reports. Frost highlights Morgan Stanley's Q3 earnings where the company saw $2.8 billion revenue from the Investment Banking business and saw equity revenues total $2.8 billion, up 24% year-over-year. Frost also takes a look at Citigroup and Bank of America.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on dealmaking surge

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley posted a bigger third-quarter profit than expected on Thursday, bolstered by gains from record levels of dealmaking. The Wall Street bank benefited from global mergers and acquisitions reaching new highs in the third quarter, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
crowdfundinsider.com

Morgan Stanley Is Expanding its Multicultural Innovation Lab across EMEA Region

(NYSE: MS) has reportedly agreed to a £1 million investment in order to further expand its Multicultural Innovation Lab across Europe, Middle East and other areas. Initially introduced in the US back in 2017, the Lab aims to serve as an accelerator program that targets firms with women or ethnic-minority business owners that have the potential to implement technology to support “a more inclusive and sustainable future.”
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Citi FAs Managing $1B Jump to Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has lured a team of experienced financial advisors from Citi, according to news reports. The Hanes Haber Group, helmed by advisors Robert Hanes and Josh Haber, joins Morgan Stanley in New York from Citi Personal Wealth Management, Barron’s reports. The group, which also includes advisors Adam Wood, Dennis...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Morgan Stanley brings diverse fintech innovation to London

Morgan Stanley is expanding to Europe its financial technology (fintech) programme that targets women and ethnic minority founders. The operation will start working with its first cohort early next year. The Multicultural Innovation Lab, as it is known, will open in London and will target startups founded by women and...
BUSINESS
investing.com

SoFi Surges as Morgan Stanley Sees Stock at $25

Investing.com – SoFi Technologies stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) soared 11% to hit $18.03 in Monday’s trading after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) said it sees the stock at $25. The brokerage said SoFi has positioned itself well to capitalize on the emergence of the new Gen Y and Z finance trends. According to analyst...
STOCKS
Billboard

Warner Music Trading at All-Time High Following Rosy Outlook From Morgan Stanley

It's been a whirlwind two weeks for the music business since Universal Music Group began trading on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on Sept. 21, giving record labels and publishers a stage before global investors. UMG's first-day trading valued the company at roughly $57 billion, precipitating a 12.2% increase in rival Warner Music Group's share price. The hits have kept coming.
MUSIC
InvestmentNews

Morgan Stanley duo managing $980 million moves to UBS

Michael Valenti and Samantha Maley, who managed $980 million at Morgan Stanley in Rochester, New York, have moved to UBS Wealth Management. The two have joined The Schoff Group at UBS, which had managed more than $2 billion before their arrival. Recent Articles by Author. Morgan Stanley duo managing $980...
ROCHESTER, NY
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tata Motors To Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh upgraded Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an INR 448 price target. The analyst believes the next two years will be "strong" for the Indian auto sector and in particular Tata given its cost structure and refreshed models. Singh noted Tata...
BUSINESS
financialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley Ordered to Pay $100K Over Alleged Unsuitable Investments

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel has ordered Morgan Stanley to pay more than $100,000 to a customer who claimed unsuitability and other infractions. Nancy Tucker filed a Finra arbitration claim in March 2018 accusing the company of breach of fiduciary duty, unsuitable investments and negligent failure to supervise, among other violations, in connection to investments in three companies: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Quick Med Tech and Royale Energy, according to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent published by the industry’s self-regulator.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Why Morgan Stanley Is "Structurally Bullish" On Five Below

Five Below Inc’s (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock is currently trading at a discount on freight and inventory fears, which appear overblown, according to Morgan Stanley. The Five Below Analyst: Simeon Gutman upgraded the rating for Five Below from Equal-Weight to Overweight, while leaving the price target unchanged at $230. The Five Below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Adecoagro Shares Spike After Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Morgan Stanley analyst Javier Martinez de Olcoz Cerdan upgraded Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $12, up from $9, suggesting a 20% upside. Given weather impacts on Brazilian supply, higher incentives for ethanol production and cane and beets losing acreage to more profitable...
STOCKS
wmleader.com

US Steel Stock Slumps On Double Downgrade From Morgan Stanley

U.S. Steel Corp (X) – Get United States Steel Corporation Report shares slumped lower Monday following a ‘double-downgrade’ from analysts at Morgan Stanley linked to lower metals prices and the group’s expansion plans. Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba slashed his rating on U.S. Steel by two notches, to “underweight”,...
MARKETS

