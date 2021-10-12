JP Morgan Plucks $250M Team from Morgan Stanley

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panel has ordered Morgan Stanley to pay more than $100,000 to a customer who claimed unsuitability and other infractions. Nancy Tucker filed a Finra arbitration claim in March 2018 accusing the company of breach of fiduciary duty, unsuitable investments and negligent failure to supervise, among other violations, in connection to investments in three companies: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Quick Med Tech and Royale Energy, according to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent published by the industry’s self-regulator.
