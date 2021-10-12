JP Morgan Plucks $250M Team from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley chief executive officer James Gorman has a higher opinion of Bitcoin than his rival JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, according to news reports. “I don’t think crypto is a fad. I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Gorman said on the bank’s third-quarter earnings call with analysts last week, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t know what the value of Bitcoin should or shouldn’t be. But these things aren’t going away, and the blockchain technology supporting it is obviously very real and powerful.”

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO