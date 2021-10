Texas A&M has had a disappointing season, but all is forgiven in Aggieland following TAMU’s Saturday night win over Alabama at Kyle Field in College Station. In the preseason, who would have thought that Alabama would be attempting to extend its all-time national record of wins against unranked teams against Texas A&M, a team ranked among the nation’s best. Although until Saturday night the Aggies had been ranked only as perhaps the nation’s most disappointing team, A&M ended Bama’s record at 100 wins against the unranked.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO