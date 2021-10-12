How Our National Wildlife Refuges Changed America Forever

President Biden’s messy departure from Afghanistan has long reaching consequences casting a long shadow over his domestic plans into the upcoming midterms. For one thing, he dug himself a deeper hole when he vowed to conduct operations against ISIS-K. After the Afghan debacle, this forever war is forever. For another, in an attempt to cobble a common front against China, Biden signed a military pact with the U.K and Australia (AUKUS) leaving other allies out in the cold, particularly France, who is now leading a “Europe First” strategy. America has simply lost the trust and primacy once enjoyed in international affairs. America’s defeat from Afghanistan is not the end of an era but unfortunately a reminder of the futility of the oft repeated cycle of occupation and withdrawal. Already Iran, Russia and China have challenged America with growing success, jumping into the vacuum left by the messy exit as the geopolitical order changes. Yet, look more closely, the message is that democratic government today is about competency. America’s defeat raises questions or concerns about America’s global primacy. The malaise of America comes from within. Less obvious is the policy failures of government and Biden’s own competency from a stalled legislative package to government funding and now a debt impasse than will hurt next year’s midterm election where they are likely to lose their razor thin majority.

12 DAYS AGO