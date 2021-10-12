CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Our National Wildlife Refuges Changed America Forever

By Jon D. B.
 7 days ago
“To conserve, protect, and enhance.” In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt would establish Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge. A threshold for iconic coastal American species, this Florida refuge along the Atlantic coast was only the beginning. From this single locale, the National Wildlife Refuge System would blossom. It’s the heart of...

The Biggest Events Happening for National Wildlife Refuge Week

National Wildlife Refuge Week 2021 is here! Sign up for the Walk for the Wild 5K Challenge and more to celebrate American wildlife conservation. From New York to Florida and Arizona, wildlife refuges across America kicked off National Wildlife Refuge Week in grand fashion. But don’t worry, if you missed out on the first round of local events there are plenty more to come. Here’s what’s happening for 2021’s NWRW:
Defenders of Wildlife Launches New Campaign to Expand the National Wildlife Refuge System

“Imperiled species rely on the National Wildlife Refuge System lands and waters to provide sanctuary and shelter them from the escalating threats of the biodiversity loss nationwide,” said Jamie Rappaport Clark, Defenders of Wildlife president and CEO. “Expanding and protecting these refuges are essential to ensuring the protection of nature, from the smallest butterflies to polar bears and everything in-between.”
Great Bay Walkabout to take place at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge Oct. 16

NEWINGTON - There'll be a Great Bay Walkabout on Saturday, Oct. 16 to to celebrate the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Wildlife Refuge Week. The Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge encompasses over 1,100 acres of beautiful New Hampshire forests, fields, and shoreline. On this Saturday in October, visitors will be welcome to explore, on foot, certain areas of the refuge that are normally closed to the public.
'Walk for the Wild' challenges hikers to explore Willapa National Wildlife Refuge

Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge are challenging the public to “Walk for the Wild” in Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula during National Wildlife Refuge Week. The national challenge runs Saturday to Oct. 16. Participants can make a free pledge to walk a 5K or 3.1 miles, or pay $30 to receive a t-shirt, finisher medal and waterproof bib.
Climate Change: Impacts on wildlife

FLORIDA — Hidden underneath the ocean waters is a beautiful world of intricate ecosystems that are endlessly intertwined. Now, experts say that delicate balance has been interrupted by the rising tides and temperatures of climate change. “Florida has the third-largest barrier reef in the world. A lot of people don’t...
Conservation Groups File to Pause Transmission Line Construction to Protect Wildlife Refuge

Court should decide case before more construction causes irreversible damage to the Wisconsin Driftless Area and the Upper Mississippi River National Fish & Wildlife Refuge. Today, four conservation groups – the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife – filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in their lawsuits to temporarily halt construction of a new high-voltage transmission line that would threaten the protected Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. The requested preliminary injunction would continue until the court can decide the case on the merits later this year or early next year.
National parks nominee pledges to ramp up workforce, improve staff morale

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the National Park Service told a U.S. Senate panel Tuesday he would work to rebuild the agency’s workforce, which has shrunk even as park attendance hits new records. Charles F. Sams III, of Oregon, would be the first enrolled tribal member to lead the National Park Service. He is […] The post National parks nominee pledges to ramp up workforce, improve staff morale appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gold: America’s Forever War Is Not Over

President Biden’s messy departure from Afghanistan has long reaching consequences casting a long shadow over his domestic plans into the upcoming midterms. For one thing, he dug himself a deeper hole when he vowed to conduct operations against ISIS-K. After the Afghan debacle, this forever war is forever. For another, in an attempt to cobble a common front against China, Biden signed a military pact with the U.K and Australia (AUKUS) leaving other allies out in the cold, particularly France, who is now leading a “Europe First” strategy. America has simply lost the trust and primacy once enjoyed in international affairs. America’s defeat from Afghanistan is not the end of an era but unfortunately a reminder of the futility of the oft repeated cycle of occupation and withdrawal. Already Iran, Russia and China have challenged America with growing success, jumping into the vacuum left by the messy exit as the geopolitical order changes. Yet, look more closely, the message is that democratic government today is about competency. America’s defeat raises questions or concerns about America’s global primacy. The malaise of America comes from within. Less obvious is the policy failures of government and Biden’s own competency from a stalled legislative package to government funding and now a debt impasse than will hurt next year’s midterm election where they are likely to lose their razor thin majority.
It’s time for some fall fun at Wildlife Refuge

Time for spooky costumes, apple picking, trick or treating, and pumpkin spice lattes. But for us at the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, it’s also time to go hiking, watch the raptor migration, and talking about nocturnal animals. Some of the many events we will have at the refuge this...
The Arctic Could Be Turning Into an 'Ecological Trap' For Migrating Animals

The Arctic may no longer be the refuge it once was for migrating animals. Scientists now fear that climate change and environmental degradation have turned the yearly journey of numerous species, including birds, butterflies and ungulates, into an ecological trap. Upon reaching their destination, many animals are likely starving, being hunted or dying of disease at much higher rates than before. "These findings are alarming," says evolutionary ecologist Vojtěch Kubelka from the University of Bath in the UK. "We have lived with the notion that northern breeding grounds represent safe harbors for migratory animals." But that assumption is probably outdated. Human activity has likely undermined the...
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

