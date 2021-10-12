How Our National Wildlife Refuges Changed America Forever
By Jon D. B.
“To conserve, protect, and enhance.” In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt would establish Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge. A threshold for iconic coastal American species, this Florida refuge along the Atlantic coast was only the beginning. From this single locale, the National Wildlife Refuge System would blossom. It’s the heart of...
PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — It had been more than 150 years since buffalo roamed in central Iowa. That changed in 1996 when a small herd was introduced at the Walnut Creek National Wildlife Refuge, now known as the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. KCCI’s Steve Karlin was there for the...
National Wildlife Refuge Week 2021 is here! Sign up for the Walk for the Wild 5K Challenge and more to celebrate American wildlife conservation. From New York to Florida and Arizona, wildlife refuges across America kicked off National Wildlife Refuge Week in grand fashion. But don’t worry, if you missed out on the first round of local events there are plenty more to come. Here’s what’s happening for 2021’s NWRW:
“Imperiled species rely on the National Wildlife Refuge System lands and waters to provide sanctuary and shelter them from the escalating threats of the biodiversity loss nationwide,” said Jamie Rappaport Clark, Defenders of Wildlife president and CEO. “Expanding and protecting these refuges are essential to ensuring the protection of nature, from the smallest butterflies to polar bears and everything in-between.”
NEWINGTON - There'll be a Great Bay Walkabout on Saturday, Oct. 16 to to celebrate the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Wildlife Refuge Week. The Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge encompasses over 1,100 acres of beautiful New Hampshire forests, fields, and shoreline. On this Saturday in October, visitors will be welcome to explore, on foot, certain areas of the refuge that are normally closed to the public.
Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge are challenging the public to “Walk for the Wild” in Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula during National Wildlife Refuge Week. The national challenge runs Saturday to Oct. 16. Participants can make a free pledge to walk a 5K or 3.1 miles, or pay $30 to receive a t-shirt, finisher medal and waterproof bib.
FLORIDA — Hidden underneath the ocean waters is a beautiful world of intricate ecosystems that are endlessly intertwined. Now, experts say that delicate balance has been interrupted by the rising tides and temperatures of climate change. “Florida has the third-largest barrier reef in the world. A lot of people don’t...
ZIMMERMAN -- The southern migration of Minnesota's tallest bird is underway and thousands of them are staging in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. The Sandhill Cranes gather in the refuge to roost at night and forage croplands during the day. Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge say thousands of the...
For several years, the Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls has held a program that allows people with disabilities to go hunting. For many, it’s an opportunity to experience something new or a chance to live out something they loved doing before their disability made it more difficult.
Court should decide case before more construction causes irreversible damage to the Wisconsin Driftless Area and the Upper Mississippi River National Fish & Wildlife Refuge. Today, four conservation groups – the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife – filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in their lawsuits to temporarily halt construction of a new high-voltage transmission line that would threaten the protected Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. The requested preliminary injunction would continue until the court can decide the case on the merits later this year or early next year.
A crocodile was stamped to death by an angry elephant while stalking her calf in shallow water in Zambia. The large female African elephant violently attacked the crocodile which was near the water's edge of the Zambezi River. Tourist Hans Henrik Haahr filmed the footage while on safari with a...
Time for spooky costumes, apple picking, trick or treating, and pumpkin spice lattes. But for us at the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, it’s also time to go hiking, watch the raptor migration, and talking about nocturnal animals. Some of the many events we will have at the refuge this...
The Arctic may no longer be the refuge it once was for migrating animals.
Scientists now fear that climate change and environmental degradation have turned the yearly journey of numerous species, including birds, butterflies and ungulates, into an ecological trap.
Upon reaching their destination, many animals are likely starving, being hunted or dying of disease at much higher rates than before.
"These findings are alarming," says evolutionary ecologist Vojtěch Kubelka from the University of Bath in the UK.
"We have lived with the notion that northern breeding grounds represent safe harbors for migratory animals."
But that assumption is probably outdated. Human activity has likely undermined the...
