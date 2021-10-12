CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Red Cross blood donations at dire levels for third straight week

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Red Cross blood and platelet shortage continues as the supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to help patients in need of lifesaving transfusions. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking HERE or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland Daily News

Red Cross makes emergency appeal for blood donations

The American Red Cross is making an emergency appeal to Mid-Michigan residents for blood donations due to a sharp drop in the blood supply and a decline in the number of donors over the past month. The Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has...
HURON COUNTY, MI
Goldsboro News-Argus

American Red Cross blood shortage worst in six years

The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in six years and asks people to step up and donate to help save lives. The organization must collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet products nationwide each week over the next month to recover from the shortage and meet the needs of hospitals and patients, said Cally Edwards, Red Cross regional communications director.
GOLDSBORO, NC
heraldmailmedia.com

Still in need: Local Red Cross continues plea for blood donations

There is a severe shortage in the local and national emergency blood supply, according to the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter Red Cross. The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, compared to the ideal five-day supply.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wach.com

Red Cross: Blood supply remains at lowest post-summer level in 6 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — There continues to be a critical need for blood and platelet donations as fall continues. On Monday, the American Red Cross shared that the blood supply has been at its lowest post-summer level since 2015, causing the organization to enter its third week of an emergency blood and platelet shortage.
CHARLESTON, SC
Hillsdale Daily News

Red Cross short on blood

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

American Red Cross continues to seek donations during supply shortage

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The American Red Cross is still experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. Officials say blood donor turnout decreased by about 10% as summer came to an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bangor Daily News

WHSN-FM 89.3 sponsors American Red Cross Blood Drive

BANGOR — Husson University’s Furman Student Center in Peabody Hall will be the site of an American Red Cross blood drive sponsored by WHSN 89.3, Husson University’s student radio station, on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Each donation can help save up to three lives,” said...
BANGOR, ME
q13fox.com

Red Cross says national blood inventory at its lowest levels in six years

The Red Cross national blood inventory is at its lowest post-summer levels in more than six years. Red Cross Northwest (NW) announced the grim news Sunday morning, citing low turnout and high hospital demand for blood donations in 2021. Red Cross NW supports hospitals in Washington and the Idaho Panhandle.
