American Red Cross blood donations at dire levels for third straight week

The American Red Cross blood and platelet shortage continues as the supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to help patients in need of lifesaving transfusions. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking HERE or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).