Meet the New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Who Beat Matt Amodio

Matt Amodio’s historic run on Jeopardy! finally came to an end last night, but who is the new champion who dethroned the 38-game winner?. During Monday night’s episode, newcomers Jonathan Fisher and Jessica Stephens both stepped up big time in their debut appearance. The pair led Amodio by $4,000 and $3,800 respectively heading into Final Jeopardy! yesterday. For the first time since Amodio had been on the game show, he was in third place going into the final round. When he answered the final clue about WWII incorrectly, viewers knew that Jeopardy! would likely have a new champion.