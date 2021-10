Heading into the bye week, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is on the road to an eventual return, after missing the last three weeks with a lat injury. “JT, his pitch count has kind of increased,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told media on Tuesday. “He got up to 65 maybe 70 throws with (Director of Sports Medicine) Ron (Courson), pain-free, increasing distance, getting out further and further, I think he got around 35-40 yards. Hopefully I’ll know more today because we didn’t really practice yesterday. We threw him, he got to throw, but we didn’t practice. We did a walk-trough, clean-up kind of deal. We’ll know more today. He’s hopefully going to get some quality reps and see what kind of velocity he’s got.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO