CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Does It Get Any Cooler than Matthew McConaughey Laying on the Beach With a Sea Turtle?

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matthew McConaughey is known for his incredibly chill, easygoing demeanor. He may have outdone himself recently though, posting a picture enjoying the beach with a sea turtle. Simply captioning his Twitter post “turkey and turtle,” good luck finding a moment more relaxing than that. Even the turtle looks like it’s just enjoying the moment. Who knows, maybe McConaughey shared some of his drink with it. For reference, the “turkey” mentioned is likely referencing Wild Turkey, a brand of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

outsider.com

Comments / 3

Related
deseret.com

Matthew McConaughey reveals how he feels about the Texas abortion ban

Matthew McConaughey is not all right with the Texas abortion ban. How does Matthew McConaughey feel about the Texas abortion law?. McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, recently talked about his run for Texas governor on the “Sway” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher. McConaughey said he does not support the strict...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Matthew McConaughey Still Considering Running for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey says he is still thinking about running for governor of Texas. He has not identified as being a Republican or a Democrat, but instead said he is in the middle of the road. In a new podcast interview with NPR, McConaughey added that a mask mandate issued by...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Is Alright, Alright, Alright With Being a ‘Disciplined’ Dad

Matthew McConaughey is renowned for his laidback, easygoing attitude. It may surprise you then to learn he’s actually quite the disciplinarian with his children. Speaking to TODAY recently, McConaughey’s wife, Camilla Alves, opened up about her husband’s parenting style. Despite what you might think, he’s firm when it comes to his kids. “He is chill and laid back, but he’s also, he has a very disciplined mentality, right?” she said. “Like, that’s how he’s been able to do the work he’s done and accomplish what he does.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rally Cry: ‘Own the Place’

I don’t know about you, but there are a couple of people I wouldn’t mind getting a pep talk from. “Fast and Furious” and “NCIS” star Lucas Black is one of ’em, but Mr. Matthew McConaughey might just have him beat. While McConaughey’s political aspirations remain up in the air, the “Dazed and Confused” star might want to re-think his path. Perhaps a motivational speaking gig would suit him. We’ll let you make that call after you hear the epic Red River rally cry he just dropped. More on that below.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Matthew McConaughey Predicts The Bizarre Way He'll Die

Matthew McConaughey thinks he knows how he’s going to die. The actor and possible gubernatorial candidate in his native Texas next year told a New York Times podcast that he’s had dreams about it. “I got a feeling that I’m going down as part of the food chain,” he told...
CELEBRITIES
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Don't Mess With Matthew McConaughey And The Texas Armadillo Party

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio released a disturbing report on several layers of failure in the Rutherford County justice system, from a county judge who routinely ordered young children taken into police custody for minor infractions to judicial commissioners charging the kids with bogus crimes.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
femalefirst.co.uk

Matthew McConaughey still hasn't made his mind up on politics career

Matthew McConaughey is still unsure about a career in politics, as he believes his life “outside of politics” is better than it would be if he changed his career path. Matthew McConaughey is still unsure about a career in politics. The 51-year-old actor has been weighing up the pros and...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Matthew McConaughey on rumours that he’s the next Batman

Will Gotham have a new caped crusader? Or possibly a Lincoln branded Batmobile? In a recent interview, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey addressed the ongoing rumours about his potential DCEU casting as the next Batman. That’s right, even before Robert Pattison makes his debut in Matt Reeves The Batman, talks...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Wild Turkeys#Tiktok#The New York Times#Sway Mcconaughey
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor - Dallas College, Timberview High School shooting, Matthew McConaughey

Re: “Change That’s For the Better — Dallas College chancellor has ruffled feathers with his reforms, but they benefit students and the community,” Saturday Editorials. This editorial tells only part of the story. I can appreciate Chancellor Joe May’s focus on the underserved youth population but he gutted services to another population — 50+ residents, many of whom pay college district taxes.
DALLAS, TX
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

258K+
Followers
25K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy