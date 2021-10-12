Does It Get Any Cooler than Matthew McConaughey Laying on the Beach With a Sea Turtle?
Matthew McConaughey is known for his incredibly chill, easygoing demeanor. He may have outdone himself recently though, posting a picture enjoying the beach with a sea turtle. Simply captioning his Twitter post “turkey and turtle,” good luck finding a moment more relaxing than that. Even the turtle looks like it’s just enjoying the moment. Who knows, maybe McConaughey shared some of his drink with it. For reference, the “turkey” mentioned is likely referencing Wild Turkey, a brand of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.outsider.com
Comments / 3