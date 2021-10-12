CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Three key questions for Georgia ahead of Kentucky

By Palmer Thombs
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DawgsHQ addresses three questions that Georgia needs to answer against Kentucky this Saturday in a top-15 matchup between the hedges.

On3.com

Kirby Smart criticizes placement of rivalry game vs Florida

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke on Tuesday about the Bulldogs’ upcoming rivalry game with Florida and being upset at the way it is held. Smart continued to be critical of their rivalry game being held at a neutral site in Jacksonville every year because it means less recruiting chances for Georgia.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops previews Kentucky vs. Georgia

The 11th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats are set for a massive Week 7 showdown with the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to preview the Dawgs, as well as give some key injury updates. Here is a recap of whay he had to say via UK Athletics.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Recruiting update on Reed Sheppard following Big Blue Madness

Reed Sheppard was one of a big handful of top high school recruits in Lexington over the weekend. Joining fellow junior five-stars such as Mackenzie Mgbako and DJ Wagner, Sheppard soaked in Friday night’s Big Blue Madness experience at Rupp Arena. “Reed had a positive experience,” Jeff Sheppard, father of...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Kentucky and Alabama fighting it out for 5-star WR Barion Brown

Kentucky is in need of playmakers at wide receiver, and there may not be a better option on the table than 5-star prospect Barion Brown. Brown, rated as the No. 14 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2022 by On3, is considering the Wildcats among a host of blue-blood programs. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound pass-catcher out of Nashville, TN holds nearly 30 offers, namely from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and West Virginia, among others.
ALABAMA STATE
dawgpost.com

HOW TO WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats

ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs’ game with the Kentucky Wildcats. According to The Googles: Around 80 degrees at the time of kickoff; it should be 76 by the time the game ends. There is a 11% chance of rain. Saturday is described as being “Partly cloudy”
GEORGIA STATE
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky and Georgia are the Only Undefeated Teams Left in the SEC

Kentucky vs. Georgia for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats and Bulldogs are the only undefeated teams remaining from the SEC and they are set to battle next Saturday in Athens. Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama in College Station Saturday night, which will move Georgia to...
GEORGIA STATE
chatsports.com

Three keys to beating Auburn

Despite the sacreligiousness of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry being played in October, the volume and gravity of Saturday is not diluted. Auburn has a chance to sling mud on Georgia’s title hopes and give the Dawgs a first loss, while the WarTigerPlainsmen have eyes on salvaging the first half of a season. It’s not the first time that one side has had those aspirations going into this game...see Georgia in 2006.
AUBURN, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as a MASSIVE Favorite Against Kentucky

The University of Georgia has the No. 1 ranked football team in college football. It's something Georgia fans haven't heard in a while, and with that ranking comes expectations, particularly in Las Vegas. Georgia hosts the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats Saturday at 3:30 EST, and they have opened as...
KENTUCKY STATE
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia soccer defeats Kentucky 2-1

On Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Turner Sports Complex in Athens, Georgia, the University of Georgia soccer team defeated Kentucky by a score of 2-1. With their win today the Bulldogs bring their conference record to 3-2-1. The Bulldogs will match up next against South Carolina on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgsports.com

Rating The Three Keys To Victory

Another year, another Georgia win over Auburn. If you grew up through the 1980s and 1990s, it seems odd to think that Georgia continually beats Auburn given how back and forth the series was at that time. Since 2005, Auburn has beat Georgia just three times. Yet another win was...
FOOTBALL
Red and Black

Comparing Georgia and Kentucky’s special teams

Georgia will host the only other undefeated SEC East opponent when it hosts Kentucky, who is coming off a 42-21 win against LSU. The Wildcats have defeated one ranked opponent when they defeated Florida in Lexington, Kentucky for the first time in 35 years. Experienced kicking. When Georgia and Kentucky...
GEORGIA STATE
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Updates Status of JT Daniels Ahead of Kentucky Showdown

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart updated the status of starting quarterback JT Daniels Tuesday. “JT got to throw a lot on Monday,” Smart told reporters Tuesday. “Monday he threw 30 or 40 balls. We didn't do a whole bunch Monday. Today he probably didn't do as much - he was a little more limited. He's kind of on a pitch count. The good news is he doesn't have a lot of soreness.”
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia preparing for 'physical' Kentucky

There is no hiding from what a Kirby Smart team at Georgia wants to do. The Bulldogs are all in on bully ball. With a roster filled with top-notch recruits, UGA wants to establish the run game on offense and smother opposing offenses with length, girth, power, and speed on defense. All of this has added up to be a winning strategy for the former defensive coordinator at Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia Keys To Victory for vs Auburn

As the Georgia Bulldogs head down the Plains of Auburn, Alabama to take on the Tigers, there are several storylines. The Bulldogs are 15.0 point favorites against the No. 18 ranked Tigers, due in large part to their dominant defense this season. We bring you the keys to the victory in this Top-25 SEC Matchup for the Bulldogs.
GEORGIA STATE
Frankfort Times

THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS

1. Avoid turnovers: This is trite, but it’s worth mentioning until the Badgers actually do it on Saturdays. UW has 12 turnovers this season, an average of three per game, and is facing an Illinois defense that has 10 takeaways (1.7 per game) this season. Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has two forced fumbles in four games this season and 12 forced fumbles in his career. He’s one away from tying defensive end Simeon Rice’s program record for career fumbles forced. Thirty of the 74 points the UW defense has allowed have come on possessions following a UW turnover.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

