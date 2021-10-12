Three key questions for Georgia ahead of Kentucky

Kentucky is in need of playmakers at wide receiver, and there may not be a better option on the table than 5-star prospect Barion Brown. Brown, rated as the No. 14 overall player and No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2022 by On3, is considering the Wildcats among a host of blue-blood programs. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound pass-catcher out of Nashville, TN holds nearly 30 offers, namely from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and West Virginia, among others.

