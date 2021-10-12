Leominster Historical Society to present a pair of events in October

The Leominster Historical Society presents two events in October, both featuring society trustee Mark Bodanza. Author and historian Bodanza and former hostage Ralf Traugott will present Bodanza’s new book “Hostage Terror” and take questions Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the society’s headquarters, 17 School St., Leominster. The hijacking of TWA Flight 847 and resulting hostage-taking in June 1985 dominated international news for more than three weeks. Come to the Leominster Historical Society and hear a first-hand account of the crisis. Admission is free. The book costs $25.