Old Rochester to offer preschool screenings

AHA! RECEIVES $75,000 FROM MASS OFFICE OF TRAVEL AND TOURISM. Program Credits Advocacy of Rep. Antonio F.D. Cabral. NEW BEDFORD, MA – The AHA! Partnership has received $75,000 from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to continue presenting its monthly arts and culture nights both virtually and with live events in the city’s downtown, thanks to the advocacy of state Representative Antonio F.D. Cabral, D-New Bedford. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, AHA! has had a virtual presence as VAHA!, bringing the same quality performances, lectures, and other arts and culture highlights to community members from the safety of their homes. This new funding will support AHA! to reopen with in-person events and to provide safe experiences that celebrate the arts and downtown New Bedford and bring people to the downtown streets.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO