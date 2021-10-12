CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OR field hockey: Making the cut

By Aidan Pollard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Old Rochester Field Hockey team is making a bid for the playoffs. With seven games left in the season, the team needs to put up four more points to make the state tournament. “So far we’re on a really good track,” Coach Lauren O’Brien said. “They’re a very...

