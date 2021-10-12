OR field hockey: Making the cut

On Thursday, September 30th, the Garden City Varsity Field Hockey team won its 6th game in a row against Baldwin High School 6-0. Goals were scored by Blakely Trapani, Olivia Cappello, Sheila Mullins, Tara Hollis and two by Anastasia Menoudakos. Maggie Moran, Rory Heslin, Blakely Trapani, Tara Hollis and Kellin Reilly each had an assist. Shout out to our amazing Seniors: Stella Smith, Kellin Reilly, Emma Sutcliffe, Kasey Prybylski, Maggie Moran, Captain Emma Nallan, Maeve Carney, Ashley Malatak, Anastasia Menoudakos, Olivia Cappello and Captain Blakely Trapani who had a great time celebrating senior day. Their teammates surprised them with posters, flowers, food and gifts making a memory that will last a lifetime. Ed Rotondo was on hand taking professional photographs for the team.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO