COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who has been accused of operating an illegal funeral home has been indicted on 37 counts in Lucas County. According to court records, 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin was charged with eight counts of abuse of a corpse, six counts of representing as a funeral director while unlicensed, five counts of failure to file taxes, five counts of passing bad checks, three counts of tampering with records, two counts of telecommunications fraud, two counts identity fraud and one count each of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, operating an unlicensed funeral home, failure to refrigerate a human body, possessing criminal tools, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

