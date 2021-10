OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The U.S. House on Tuesday is set to take up a Senate-passed bill that would extend the debt limit through early December. It will be the third time the House has voted on raising the debt ceiling, and each time, Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole has voted against it. He, like other Republicans in Congress, say Democrats should go it alone if they plan to spend trillions of dollars.

