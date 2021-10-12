CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy Moloney, Irish folk music legend and founder of The Chieftains, has died at 83

By Andrew Limbong
mtpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Moloney, a co-founder of the Irish folk band The Chieftains, died today. He was 83 years old. The news was announced by the Irish Traditional Music Archive. No cause of death was given. Moloney was a hugely important fixture in the Irish folk music scene. For more than 50...

www.mtpr.org

Remembering Paddy Moloney

You can’t talk about Irish music without mentioning the name Paddy Moloney. As a founding member of the legendary band The Chieftains, and as a master with the tin-whistle, he brought traditional Irish music to the world, at one point performing with his band at the Great Wall of China. He was fascinated by exploring new avenues of music and making albums with artists from various genres, generations, and cultures.
Meet Paddy Moloney's wife, Rita O'Reilly, as iconic musician passes away

Ireland is in mourning after news emerged that The Chieftains frontman Paddy Moloney, 83, had passed away – he is survived by wife Rita O’Reilly and their three children. News of Paddy Moloney’s passing on 11 October 2021 has hit Ireland hard with the nation’s president, Michael D Higgins, contributing to the mountains of tributes on social media:
BONUS TRACKS: Grammys’ Genre Problem, Paddy Moloney, and How to Be a Responsible Music Fan

Kacey Musgraves (photo by Sophia Matinazad) The Grammys have a lot of problems, and genre is at the heart of most of them. This year’s first nominee for Top Controversy is the decision (from an anonymous committee) to keep Kacey Musgraves’ new album, star-crossed, out of consideration in the awards’ country categories, deeming it pop instead. Does it sound country? No. No one’s really arguing that it does. But does it have a similar vibe, and exactly the same production team, as Golden Hour, which won three country Grammys in 2019? Ummmm, well, yeah. For that matter, does anything in the country categories lately sound like country? Where does country end and pop begin, and who gets to decide, and are they doing so under any kind of fair system? Read Variety’s analysis of what’s going on here, and why it matters. And if you’re wondering how Musgraves feels about the whole thing, here’s what she had to say:
Remembering Irish musician Paddy Maloney

Paddy Moloney, master of the uilleann pipes, slide whistle and pennywhistle, and co-founder of the Chieftains. Stories were the backbone of the music Paddy composed and performed. Marco Werman recalls the story Paddy Moloney shared with us back in 2010 about the San Patricio — or Saint Patrick — Battalion.
Paddy Moloney dead at age 83; see our 2019 interview with the Irish music icon

Editor's Note: This story was initially published on Feb. 24, 2019. Paddy Moloney has special reason to remember the Chieftains’ last performance in York, in February 2011. Moloney, a legend in the traditional Irish music community, was enjoying a late dinner after his show at the Strand Theatre when he received a phone call. He answered.
