CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Turn your dorm room into a cozy den with this electric fireplace deal

By Vann Vicente
Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing compares to the feeling of warming up next to a hot fireplace when it’s cold outside, especially during the winter. However, if you’ve ever been in a house with a fireplace, you’ll know that traditional wood or coal fireplaces are a huge hassle to manage. It takes a ton of work to get the fire going, there’s clean-up involved, and it can even be a fire hazard. If you suffer from respiratory problems, you might even need to look for air purifier deals to handle the smoke of a standard fireplace. If you’ve been looking for something that simulates the feeling of a fireplace without the trouble, you’re in luck. Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the TURBRO Suburbs TS20 Electric Fireplace for just $130, which is $20 off the standard price of $150.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

The 11 Best Living Room Furniture Pieces To Buy for Your Home

Some of the best furniture sets are the pieces that will fit your personality and style and are made of quality materials. It used to be that furniture needed to match, that you had to purchase living room sets and you were supposed to be happy with that. Sure, you can still find furniture sets, but do you need to have everything match? No, you don’t.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
arcamax.com

Do It Yourself or Not: Weatherproof a door

The Department of Energy tells us warm air leaking into your home during the summer and out of your home in the winter can waste a substantial portion of your energy dollars. You can save at least 10% on your energy bill by reducing those air leaks at the doors to your house, and it’s one of the easiest and least expensive projects you can do.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Electric Fireplace#Air Filtration#Fireplaces#Heating Element#Turbro
SPY

Electric Mops Actively Clean Floors, Producing Outstanding Results While Saving You Time and Energy

There was a time when mopping the floor was a drawn-out process. Filling a bucket with water, repeatedly wetting and drying the mop head after wiping the floor and then disposing of the dirt-filled water. But since the invention of the electric mop, those unpleasant, heavy labor-filled days are behind us. Today, you can pick up one of the best electric mops to take the hassle out of cleaning your floors. What is an Electric Mop? The best electric mops come in a range of shapes and sizes. Unlike the classic mop-and-bucket combination, electric mops usually sport a streamlined design, often including...
ELECTRONICS
HGTV

10 Little Things to Cozy Up Your Home for Fall

Autumn is in the air, and all we can think about is slipping under a chunky knit blanket, sipping on hot chocolate and staring into a fire. So naturally, we had to channel that mood into some serious online shopping. Check out our top picks for fleece back pillows, flannel sheets and everything else that will make your home feel nice and snug this season.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
williamsrecord.com

Best places to nap on campus (that aren’t your dorm room)

Four hours into a problem set that was already two days overdue, Features Editor Justin Zen ’24 decided to take a little nap in this nook of Sawyer Library. The bamboo mats provide levels of comfort that far surpass the hard mattress in his Bryant dorm. Sometimes Zen wears pajamas to the library in preparation for his procrastination nap.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Deal: Redo Your Dining Room During This Design Within Reach Sale

Not to frighten you, but it’s October 6. That means you’ve got seven weeks until Thanksgiving and 11 weeks until Christmas. In our current world of unpredictable supply chains, that means any furniture you’ll need for potential holiday gatherings needs to be ordered as soon as possible. That’s where the Dining Sale at Design Within Reach comes in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

How to Remove Those Tough Scratches from Your Stainless Steel Appliances

Nothing is more classic than the sleek, modern look of stainless steel appliances in your home kitchen, but nothing is more annoying than seeing the scratch marks that will inevitably come with them. Frankly, your microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator deserve better, as they’re some of the first things you and your guests will see when dining, cooking or congregating for a late afternoon happy hour. Fear not — there are a handful of products and techniques to effectively eliminate these eyesores so you can guarantee smooth, mark-free bliss. Check out our approaches to removing stainless steel scratches, both big and small,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Liven Up Your Fireplace Decor with a Stylish Firewood Rack

A fireplace is always the focal point of any home that has one, even when you’re not using it. If you’re fortunate enough to have a wood-burning fireplace, then it’s important to have a ready supply of firewood and fire starters on hand to keep it going. Likewise, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are spending more time gathered around our outdoor fire pits. Whether it’s inside or outside, you can’t just pile your logs on the floor like some kind of caveman. Instead, it’s worth investing in a stylish firewood rack. Firewood racks can be a stylish...
INTERIOR DESIGN
sunset.com

A Tiny Wood Stove Is the Cozy-Season Accessory Your Small Space Needs

Compact, cute, and Instagram-friendly, small-scale wood stoves—some only a foot wide—bring hygge warmth to your favorite winter hideouts. Puppies, babies, dollhouses, micro sandwiches—there are scientific reasons why we’re drawn to miniature objects and creatures. They remind us of childhood toys and play spaces, for one, and can trigger nurturing instincts. Whatever the reason behind our fascination, we can’t take our eyes off these tiny wood-burning stoves.
ELECTRONICS
ashlandsource.com

These 4 DIY projects will make your home cozy this autumn

Summer is a time of working and playing hard. It’s lovely to soak up as much sunshine, vitamin D, and fresh air as possible before the seasons start to change. Soon, autumn will arrive, along with the cooler atmosphere. Spend a weekend indulging in any of these DIY projects to make your home cozy for fall.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's How: Enjoy your fireplace in an environmentally friendly way

Dear Jim: I want to help the environment and use my fireplace more often but hate handling firewood. Is using commercial firelogs better than real wood, and what types are best? — Randi H. Dear Randi: In all but very mild fall and spring weather, most fireplaces lose more energy...
ENVIRONMENT
realtor.com

How to Make Your House Look Expensive: 10 Sneaky Living Room Decorating Ideas

Wondering how to make your house look expensive? Well, next to the kitchen, the living room is arguably the most important room in the home. True to its name, it’s where life happens. It’s where guests gather, where you spend lazy evenings by the fire (or basking in the soft glow of Netflix—no judgment here), and, in most floor plans, one of the first spaces you see upon entering your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Asbury Park Press

10 fall candles that will make your home feel so cozy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There are a lot of reasons to look forward to fall: apple picking, cooler weather, colorful trees and the warm and inviting aromas of the season. Of course there’s pumpkin and maple scents, but there are also scents like campfires, bourbon, pears, coffee, apple pie and woodsy forests to pair with the crisp air.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy