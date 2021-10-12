Turn your dorm room into a cozy den with this electric fireplace deal

Nothing compares to the feeling of warming up next to a hot fireplace when it’s cold outside, especially during the winter. However, if you’ve ever been in a house with a fireplace, you’ll know that traditional wood or coal fireplaces are a huge hassle to manage. It takes a ton of work to get the fire going, there’s clean-up involved, and it can even be a fire hazard. If you suffer from respiratory problems, you might even need to look for air purifier deals to handle the smoke of a standard fireplace. If you’ve been looking for something that simulates the feeling of a fireplace without the trouble, you’re in luck. Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the TURBRO Suburbs TS20 Electric Fireplace for just $130, which is $20 off the standard price of $150.